A tech executive believes a dating app that connects real people with AI-generated girlfriends could be in the offing. He notes that this revolutionary concept can potentially become a billion-dollar industry.

Late Checkout CEO Greg Isenberg shared an exciting encounter in a recent blog post on X. The top executive claims he met a Miami-based man who allocates a significant portion of his monthly budget (£8000 / $100000) to AI companions, often called "AI girlfriends."

Isenberg expressed disbelief, writing, "I thought he was kidding," Isenberg wrote. "But, he's a 24-year-old single guy who loves it." Isenberg, clearly confused, asked the Miami man what he loved about these virtual characters. The man replied, "Some people play video games; I play with AI girlfriends."

The Miami man noted that customisation is critical for him as he gets to pick his AI girlfriend's likes and dislikes. "It's comfort at the end of the day," he added. He also revealed his preferred platforms for AI companions: Candy.ai and Kupid.ai.

Can AI Companions Fill the Void?

Candy.ai promises to provide "the ultimate AI girlfriend experience" and offers "virtual companions for immersive and personalised chats." On the other hand, Kupid AI generates virtual and fictional characters (AKA AI companions) using AI algorithms.

Users can communicate with these fictional characters via voice notes. "It's kinda like dating apps. You're not on only one," the Miami man said. Isenberg, left speechless by the encounter, predicted that someone would build the AI version of Match Group and make a billion dollars or more.

For those unaware, Match Group is the parent company of popular dating apps like Plenty of Fish, OkCupid, Hinge, Match.com, and Tinder. Additionally, there are websites like Romance.AI that allow users to have real-life human interactions with their virtual dating partners with the help of technology.

Apps like Romantic AI offer customisable AI companions who can converse on shared interests and provide emotional support. Another app, Forever Companion, lets users converse with chatbots modelled after famous social media personalities.

Replika, the AI chatbot program, allows users to develop a personalised AI companion, with romantic options available for a fee. Other platforms like Nomi.ai and Soulmate promote erotic role play. These AI chatbots boast an impressive level of personalisation.

Creating Your Ideal Companion

For instance, you can customise their avatar and define personality traits to create a friend, mentor, or romantic partner. While some users might seek flirtatious or even sexually suggestive interactions, these AI companions require explicit user guidance to navigate such conversations.

Nomi.ai emphasises user control over the companion's personality and expression. Unlike Replika, which restricts users from using overtly sexual language, Nomi allows them to personalise aspects that can influence conversations. On top of that, users can make their chatbots submissive or dominant.

Several Gen Z TikTok users expressed interest in developing solid attachments to DAN, an AI persona known for its flirtatious and confident demeanour. DAN (Do Anything Now) has been compared to Christian Grey from "Fifty Shades of Grey."

A recent Infobip survey found that nearly one in five Americans (20 percent) have flirted with chatbots. Among those who did, curiosity was the primary driver for nearly half (47.2 percent), while loneliness and a desire for connection motivated almost a quarter (23.9 percent).

Almost 17 percent of respondents were unknowingly conversing with chatbots, a phenomenon termed "AI-phishing" in the survey. The survey revealed that 12.2 percent of participants sought private conversations emphasising intimacy.

AI characters have been garnering massive popularity in the real world lately. In fact, some go as far as giving actual human a run for their money. Take, for instance, the rise of AI influencers on social media platforms. The recent announcement of a Miss AI beauty pageant further exemplifies how virtual characters are solidifying their presence in our world.