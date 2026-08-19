The divorce battle between New Jersey hedge fund billionaire John Overdeck and his wife, Laura, has been described as New Jersey's largest contested divorce. The couple married in 2002 and did not sign a prenuptial agreement. More than 20 years later, they are fighting over wealth connected to Two Sigma Investments, the quantitative hedge fund Overdeck co-founded with David Siegel in 2001.

Laura is seeking 35% of her husband's stake in the firm, a share her lawyers have valued at roughly $6.2B. Overdeck's lawyers dispute that figure, valuing the stake at about $4.9B. The two sides are also far apart on a potential settlement. Laura's lawyer said John Overdeck offered $633M, while Overdeck's attorney said he proposed $723M in tax-free equitable distribution. However, the latest courtroom development could make Laura's fight for a share of the fortune significantly harder.

Billionaire Divorce Takes a Dramatic Turn

New Jersey Superior Court Judge Bruce Buechler has barred Laura from testifying or presenting her own expert witnesses after finding multiple discovery violations. She can still cross-examine her husband.

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Buechler said she accessed her husband's private computer and photographed emails he exchanged with his lawyers about legal strategy. She did not turn over the phone until at least 13 months later, by which time the images had been deleted.

The judge also cited Laura's access to her husband's private post office box, saying she obtained an additional key and used it to access the mail. Citing the cumulative effect of the discovery violations, Buechler called dismissal of Laura's divorce complaint the 'ultimate sanction', but stressed that the couple's assets must still be 'equitably distributed'.

The Billion-Dollar Question: Who Owns Two Sigma

The divorce hinges on a central question: how much of the increase in Overdeck's Two Sigma stake should be treated as marital property? Overdeck's lawyers point to the firm's 2001 founding, about a year before the couple married. They argue that he already owned the business before the wedding and that it had completed significant work and managed hundreds of millions of dollars before the marriage.

Laura's attorney argues that Two Sigma had little meaningful value when the couple married in 2002, describing the pre-marriage business as little more than a 'concept of a notion of a company.' The stakes are enormous. Two Sigma managed about $60B in assets in 2024, while its website now says it manages more than $70B. Recent reporting has put the figure at around $80B.

A Marriage, Trusts, and a Fortune Under Scrutiny

The divorce has also raised questions about trusts set up before the couple split. Laura alleges that Overdeck and his estate-planning lawyers at Seward & Kissel took steps to protect assets in anticipation of a possible divorce. A New Jersey court opinion in related litigation records allegations that estate-planning work involving the couple spanned two decades and included Wyoming trusts established around 2018 and 2019.

It was previously reported that Overdeck wrote 'Divorce-proof' in a 2018 journal while considering how to protect his fortune. Laura later discovered the notebook.

Two Sigma's billionaire co-founder John Overdeck schemed to leave his wife Laura "with as little as possible," her lawyer said https://t.co/EkD3f9uEG8 — Bloomberg (@business) August 12, 2026

Laura has alleged that the estate-planning moves limited her rights to certain assets if the couple divorced. Overdeck's legal team has disputed her broader claims that he sought to shield wealth from her.

Two Sigma's Future Adds Another Layer

The divorce could have implications for Two Sigma itself, not just the couple's finances. Overdeck and Siegel have faced a separate power struggle over the firm's management. In 2024, both stepped down from their day-to-day CEO roles and became co-chairmen, with Carter Lyons and Scott Hoffman appointed co-CEOs.

Hoffman left his post on March 31, 2026, citing continuing governance challenges after Overdeck returned to the management committee. Siegel appointed Seth Platt to replace him, setting off another leadership clash after Platt sought to remove co-CEO Carter Lyons and Overdeck intervened. A significant transfer of Overdeck's Two Sigma stake to Laura could potentially shift the balance of power between the firm's co-founders.