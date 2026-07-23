Nearly six years after Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's death, his family has become caught up in a court battle over the late actor's multi-million-pound estate.

Boseman's brothers have asked a Los Angeles court to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman, as the estate's administrator, alleging that millions of dollars in assets remain undistributed despite a court order issued several years ago.

The petition was filed by Chadwick Boseman's brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman, on behalf of their parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

According to the filing, the brothers believe that Ledward-Boseman has failed to complete the administration of the late actor's estate and has continued to exercise sole control over assets that should have been distributed under an earlier probate ruling.

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Estate Distribution Under Scrutiny

According to court documents, the estate, which is valued at more than $3.8 million (£2.85 million), has not been fully divided despite a 2022 court order that allocated 50% to Ledward-Boseman and the remaining half equally between Chadwick Boseman's parents.

The brothers Derrick Boseman and Kevin Boseman argue that required transfers have not been completed almost four years after that ruling.

'Nearly four years later, Respondent has still not distributed the estate, nor has she filed a petition for discharge with receipts as required ... instead, Respondent continues to exert unilateral control over Decedent's estate, denying Decedent's family long overdue closure or participation in decision-making regarding matters affecting Leroy and Carolyn's interests in Decedent's estate,' the brothers allege, per ABC News.

'By failing to distribute Decedent's estate, Respondent deprives Leroy and Carolyn of financial assets at a vulnerable age when such support is most critical. Moreover, the needless continuation of these proceedings denies Decedent's family closure and causes emotional distress.'

In addition, according to the filing, several of the assets remain unresolved, including a long-term care insurance policy intended for Chadwick Boseman's mother, bank accounts, royalty payments, SAG-AFTRA residuals, intellectual property rights and other property linked to the actor's career. The brothers further claim that some assets have not been fully identified or accounted for during the administration process.

The filing also claims that the late actor's widow 'blocked' his family from 'pursuing lucrative business opportunities that might benefit Decedent's elderly parents.'

Family Seeks Independent Administrator

Rather than asking to manage the estate themselves, Kevin and Derrick Boseman have requested that the court appoint Jason Rubin, a professional fiduciary and forensic accountant, to oversee the remaining administration. They argue that an independent administrator would ensure transparency and bring the long-running probate process to a conclusion.

The petition also claims that Chadwick Boseman's parents have been excluded from decisions relating to the estate and have missed opportunities connected to preserving and promoting the actor's legacy.

The filing alleges that Ledward-Boseman has maintained exclusive control over matters affecting the estate while the parents have had little involvement in decisions concerning assets in which they hold an interest. These claims remain allegations contained in the court documents and have yet to be tested in court.

Chadwick Boseman died in August 2020 at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer. Because he died without leaving a will, California's intestacy laws governed how his estate would be distributed.

In 2022, Ledward-Boseman successfully petitioned the court for an agreement that divided the estate equally between herself and the late actor's parents after legal fees and other costs were considered.