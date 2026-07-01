Blake Lively has submitted a legal bill exceeding $8 million after Justin Baldoni's failed $400 million countersuit in their It Ends with Us dispute, marking the latest twist in a case that has unfolded across US courts since late 2024.

The filing, lodged weeks after a federal judge dismissed Baldoni's defamation claims, details the costs Lively says she incurred defending herself against what her lawyers describe as aggressive litigation tactics.

For context, the dispute stems from Lively's December 2024 lawsuit accusing her co-star and director of misconduct on the set of the 2024 film and alleging a coordinated effort to damage her reputation.

Baldoni denied the claims and responded with a $400 million countersuit targeting both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, arguing they sought to derail his career. That countersuit was dismissed in June 2025, setting the stage for the current legal reckoning.

Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Collapse Leaves $8M Bill

The latest filing puts a precise figure on the cost of that defence. According to court documents cited by Deadline, Lively is seeking $8,035,040.88, including $7,495,526.87 in attorneys' fees and $539,514.01 in additional costs. The request follows a ruling by US District Judge Lewis J. Liman, who found she was entitled to recover certain legal expenses after Baldoni's claims were thrown out.

Liman's decision leaned on a California law designed to protect individuals who bring forward allegations of sexual harassment or discrimination from retaliatory legal action. Under that statute, if a defamation lawsuit is dismissed, the party who filed it can be required to cover the defendant's legal costs, even if the case did not progress to full evidentiary review.

The judge left little room for manoeuvre. He noted that Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, had not provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate that Lively acted with malice when she filed her original complaint, which would have been one of the few ways to avoid financial liability.

That detail matters. Without proof of malice, the legal framework tilts sharply in favour of the defendant recovering costs, a point Lively's legal team has seized on in their latest submission.

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Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Fallout After Settlement

The financial claim lands shortly after both parties reached a settlement in their broader legal dispute last month, bringing an end, at least on paper, to a highly public and increasingly bitter confrontation.

Terms of that settlement have not been fully disclosed, leaving the legal fees issue as one of the few concrete figures now in the public domain.

Lively's lawyers did not hold back in characterising Baldoni's approach to the case. In their filing, they alleged that the Wayfarer parties pursued 'scorched-earth litigation tactics' intended to exhaust resources and pressure their client. They pointed to what they described as a near-daily media campaign alongside expansive discovery requests and repeated court interventions.

In a statement to Deadline, her lead attorneys, Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, framed the ruling as more than a personal victory. 'Those considering using a lawsuit as a weapon of intimidation have been put on notice that there are consequences for doing so,' they said, calling the decision 'landmark' for the precedent it sets.

There is, inevitably, another side that remains less developed in the public record at this stage. Baldoni has consistently denied wrongdoing, and while his countersuit was dismissed, that does not equate to a judicial finding on the underlying allegations raised by Lively. It is one of those cases where the legal outcome clarifies some issues while leaving others unresolved, at least publicly.

Online, reaction has been predictably divided. On X and Reddit, some users have framed the $8 million claim as a necessary deterrent against retaliatory lawsuits, while others question whether such high legal costs risk turning already complex disputes into battles of financial endurance. A few posts bluntly described the figure as 'wild', though without access to full billing records, it is difficult to assess how unusual the sum is for litigation of this scale.

Still, the broader takeaway is harder to ignore. A countersuit once valued at $400 million has, for now, resulted in a potential multimillion-dollar liability for the party who filed it. That reversal, stark as it is, underscores the risks of high-stakes legal escalation in the entertainment industry, where reputations, contracts and public narratives often collide.