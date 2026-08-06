Christina Pazsitzky has revealed why she and fellow comedian Tom Segura are ending their marriage, confirming the couple decided to divorce after spending years trying to make their relationship work.

Speaking through tears on the 5 August episode of their Your Mom's House podcast, Pazsitzky said the decision came only after repeated efforts to save their marriage for the sake of their family.

While the announcement has surprised many fans, she stressed that the Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky divorce is amicable and that they remain united in raising their two children.

Christina Pazsitzky Reveals Why the Marriage Ended

Addressing listeners on the podcast she co-hosted with Segura for more than 15 years, Pazsitzky described the split as one of the most difficult moments of her life.

'Tom and I are divorcing, and it is extremely sad,' she said as she became emotional during the announcement.

She explained that the couple had worked on their relationship for several years before reaching the decision to separate.

'I didn't know I was going to cry this soon. It is very sad. That being said, we have tried to work it out for several, several years for the sake of our children and our family. And we gave it all we could, but we just couldn't work things out.'

Her comments answered the question many fans have been asking: Why are Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky having a divorce? Rather than pointing to infidelity, scandal or a single defining event, Pazsitzky made clear that the marriage simply reached a point where it could no longer be repaired despite sustained efforts from both sides.

Segura and Pazsitzky Shared Nearly 20 Years Together

The couple's relationship began long before either became household names in stand-up comedy. They met while performing at open mic nights before marrying in November 2008.

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Over the years, they balanced growing comedy careers with family life, welcoming sons Ellis in 2016 and Julian in 2018.

Reflecting on their relationship, Pazsitzky said she does not view the marriage as a failure despite its ending.

'We had 20 amazing years together, and that's a really good run I think in a marriage,' she said. 'We have comedy careers. We most importantly created a family.'

She also reflected on the many challenges they had overcome together, including births, deaths, tragic accidents, the COVID-19 pandemic and her breast cancer diagnosis and recovery in 2024.

Christina Says the Divorce Is Amicable

Although news of the couple's divorce has generated widespread interest online, Pazsitzky emphasised there is no animosity between them.

'Tom and I are, just so everybody knows, we are amicable. This is not an ugly divorce. Like, we're cool, dude.'

She also urged fans not to take sides, explaining that they remain a family despite ending their marriage.

Their primary focus, she said, is ensuring stability for their children as they move forward separately while continuing to co-parent.

What Happens to 'Your Mom's House' and YMH Studios?

Questions have also emerged about the future of Your Mom's House, the comedy podcast the pair launched in 2010, and the production company they later built together.

Pazsitzky reassured listeners that Segura will continue appearing on the podcast whenever his television and film commitments allow.

She added that the show will continue despite the divorce, signalling that their professional partnership remains intact even as their marriage ends.

Beyond the podcast, both comedians continue to pursue successful solo careers. Pazsitzky has released two Netflix stand-up specials, while Segura's comedy series Bad Thoughts recently aired its second season and has received an Emmy nomination.

By sharing the news openly with listeners, Pazsitzky sought to clarify the reasons behind the split while making it clear that, despite the heartbreak, she and Segura intend to move forward with mutual respect for each other, their family and the comedy business they built together.