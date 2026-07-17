For many couples, conversations about money happen after the wedding. Sarah believed they should happen first. She wanted them to begin married life without outstanding debt hanging over them. That decision delayed their wedding by two years. Looking back, it also marked the beginning of a financial partnership that has lasted 25 years.

One Condition Before Saying 'I Do'

Sarah and Lee met in their early twenties. Their financial situations were very different. Sarah was paying her mortgage and household bills. Lee was living with his mother, paying rent, while also repaying a £2,000 bank loan he had taken out to buy a car. Adjusted for inflation, that amount is roughly equivalent to £4,000 today.

Sarah made her position clear. She would not marry someone who still had debt. The couple agreed to postpone the wedding, giving Lee enough time to repay the loan in full. Rather than causing arguments, the deadline became a shared financial goal. It was the first major decision they made as a couple.

Building a Life Around Shared Finances

After Lee became debt free, the couple opened a joint bank account. Sarah took responsibility for paying bills, budgeting, and saving. Lee was happy for her to manage their finances because, as Sarah recalls, he admitted he was 'rubbish' with money.

That arrangement has continued throughout their marriage. Sarah, now 45, works part time in insurance and earns about £24,000 a year. Lee spent 27 years working in factory maintenance before being made redundant four years ago. He now runs his own property maintenance business and earns around £30,000 annually.

The couple have two daughters, aged 21 and 19. Despite changes in income and family life, Sarah says they have always thought of their finances as shared. 'It's very much our money rather than mine or yours,' she says.

The Habits That Kept Them on Track

Once Lee's debt was repaid, the couple focused on staying financially disciplined. They avoided borrowing beyond their means and regularly made overpayments on their mortgage.

Sarah also developed a simple monthly routine. She writes down exactly how much money they have across their accounts. The habit helps her understand where the money has gone if spending has been higher than expected. Sarah says tracking their finances each month has helped the family stay organised and make informed decisions about spending.

Carrying the Responsibility

Managing the household finances has not always been easy. Sarah says she sometimes wishes Lee would take more responsibility because she feels the pressure of making important financial decisions on behalf of the family.

Although they had built up savings, she was unsure how best to prepare for the future. 'I never knew what to do with it,' she says. 'I didn't have the confidence and I wouldn't even know where to start.'

Seeking Professional Guidance

Sarah's outlook changed after her widowed mother visited a financial adviser. The experience encouraged Sarah to arrange a meeting herself.

She admits she had always assumed financial advisers were only for wealthy people. 'I thought deep down that I didn't have enough money to see a financial adviser,' she says. Instead, the adviser discussed the couple's spending, financial goals, attitude to risk, and future plans, including holidays, home improvements, and replacing their car.

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Sarah says the meetings gave her greater confidence and helped her think beyond simply saving money towards planning for the future. According to the St James's Place Women and Wealth Report, more than four in five women are actively involved in managing day-to-day household finances. However, only 44% say they feel confident making investment decisions on their own, compared with 63% of men.

Sarah says those findings reflect her own experience. While she was comfortable managing the household budget, she wanted greater confidence when making long-term financial decisions.