If you frequently travel with United Airlines, you can now look forward to an enhanced in-flight entertainment experience, thanks to a new partnership between Spotify and United.

Spotify, United Bring Over 450 Hours of Curated Content

The collaboration, announced on 5 June 2025, brings curated audio and video content directly to passengers, setting a new standard for travel entertainment at 35,000 feet.

'Starting today, more than 450 hours of Spotify-curated playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks can be enjoyed for free,' said Spotify via its official announcement.

This also marks the first time Spotify's video podcasts and audiobooks are featured in an airline's onboard entertainment system. Popular shows including Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Comment Section with Drew Afualo, and The Dave Chang Show are among the titles now streaming on United flights.

The content will be accessible across more than 130,000 4K-enabled seatback screens, all of which support Bluetooth connectivity. This allows passengers to pair their personal headphones for a seamless listening experience.

'Spotify has a huge audience and people love their content. Now our customers can enjoy it in a simple and easy way while flying,' said Richard Nunn, CEO of MileagePlus, United's loyalty programme.

'Together, we're giving millions of customers an entirely new way to experience and explore premium content from the world's most popular artists, authors, and podcasters, all while flying with the latest technology in the sky,' he added.

More Features Coming in 2026

United Airlines has recently upgraded its onboard WiFi with Starlink, significantly improving connection speeds and streaming quality.

As part of the Spotify launch, MileagePlus members who sign up for Spotify Premium can earn 1,000 bonus miles — a move designed to reward loyal customers while promoting the streaming service.

Looking ahead, Spotify announced plans to further personalise the in-flight entertainment experience. By 2026, passengers will be able to log into the Spotify app directly from the seatback screens using their personal credentials. This will allow travellers to access their own playlists and resume podcasts or audiobooks right where they left off.

The upcoming integration aims to make Spotify feel like a natural extension of each user's daily routine — even while flying.

A Strategic Move for Both Brands

Ian Geller, Spotify's Vice President of Business Development and a frequent United flyer, expressed his excitement about the partnership.

'At Spotify, we're dedicated to being everywhere our users are, giving creators opportunities to reach new platforms and engage different audiences,' he said.

He also hinted at more updates coming in 2026, suggesting that further innovations in personal app streaming are on the horizon. While no additional details have been confirmed, industry analysts see this as a strategic move by both companies to enhance brand loyalty and deepen audience engagement.

Spotify Takes Flight

This partnership is more than a tech upgrade. It signals a growing trend among airlines to turn traditional inflight entertainment into personalised, on-demand experiences. As consumer expectations shift, Spotify and United are positioning themselves at the forefront of this transformation.

With 450 hours of premium content already available and more innovations on the way, United passengers can now expect an entertainment experience as tailored as their travel itinerary.