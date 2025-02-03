Once media darlings in the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now facing a noticeable shift in coverage.

Following their dramatic departure from the British royal family, the couple initially received strong media support after settling in the US. However, several high-profile American outlets now appear to be distancing themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Recent reports suggest that publications such as Vanity Fair and The Cut, along with streaming giant Spotify, have reconsidered their association with the couple, moving away from the admiration they once received.

US Media's Initial Support to Sussexes

When Harry and Meghan arrived in the US, American media instantly got busy endorsing their new life and narrative. That most visibly manifested in the aftermath of their 2021 sitdown with Oprah Winfrey, during which Harry and Meghan made accusations of racism and plotting against the British Royal Family.

The accusations levelled at the monarchy elicited a reaction from citizens. Social media was abuzz with sympathy for the two and even a demand to end the British monarchical system. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have firmly become the press's favourites in the US.

However, this honeymoon period didn't last forever.

Vanity Fair's New Reality Check on Harry and Meghan

The change in tone from these media outlets is followed by numerous setbacks and controversies hampering Harry and Meghan's prominent business activities.

On 17 January, Vanity Fair printed a blistering 8,000-word exposé regarding the couple. The title, 'American Hustle,' closely observes their ambitious but faltering ventures in America, a sharp contrast with the positive reporting about them in the past.

The article contained a mix of accusations, including Meghan's alleged discussions of a 'post-divorce' book deal and complaints about their disruptive behaviour in Montecito. This was a far cry from the early days when Vanity Fair was the first magazine to give Meghan a glowing cover feature in 2017, helping introduce her to the world.

However, in December, Prince Harry addressed the speculations about their alleged divorce. 'We've been divorced maybe 10 or 12 times as well. So it's just like, what? It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,' he said while speaking at the 2024 New York Times DealBook Summit.

But that was not it. Taking the allegation game to the next level, the article also described Meghan 'acting like a mean girl.'

'She's constantly playing checkers- I'm not even going to say chess - but she's just very aware of where everybody is on her board,' a source who worked in the media projects told Vanity Fair, adding that 'And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.'

However, according to media reports, a source close to the Sussexes has come to defend the couple. Disputing the claim about a hostile work environment fostered by the pair, people who have previously worked with them have called these allegations' distressing.'

But the question here is what led to the fallout between the publication and Sussexes?

According to media reports, the relationship between them started souring up when the couple allegedly accused Vanity Fair of publishing 'a racist headline' in Meghan's cover story from October 2017.

According to Valentine Low in her book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, even in a supportive article, Meghan did not appreciate that the article's theme was about her and Harry's relationship. She even objected, according to reports, over the coverline, saying it was racist, and both of them tried to have the electronic edition headline changed.

Unfortunately, Vanity Fair is not the only American media outlet holding a beef with the Sussexes now.

The Cut

The Cut was one of the first US publications to signal a shift in their coverage of the Sussexes. In August 2022, Meghan Markle granted a much-anticipated interview published under the headline 'Meghan of Montecito.'

However, the interview, which was initially well received, became a source of backlash, especially after Meghan made comments that seemed to criticise the royal family.

In the interview, Meghan discussed how the couple's decision to step down from Royal duties had 'upset the dynamic' of the monarchy, which sparked criticism from readers who deemed her remarks' shameless.

Fast-forward to December 2024, and The Cut was once again in the headlines for aiming for the couple. A piece titled 'Harry and Meghan's Projects Can't Stop Flopping' referred to their latest Netflix series, Polo, noting that the show was already receiving negative reviews.

Spotify

When Harry and Meghan signed a £15 million deal with Spotify in 2020, many believed it would set them up as media moguls in the US market.

Spotify terminated the couple's podcast Archetypes despite launching it with great anticipation during its first broadcast season in June 2023. Multiple internal sources indicated that Harry and Meghan fell short of their productivity requirements as the evidence showed their ideas lacked direction and unity.

The gender stereotype-focused podcast created by Meghan failed to attract celebrity guests such as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, thus damaging her and Harry's reputation in the market.

A developing public perception was soon followed after Spotify discontinued its support: Harry and Meghan's media projects failed to achieve their desired level of audience engagement.

The Hollywood Reporter

In September 2024, The Hollywood Reporter explored the Sussexes' in-depth professional struggle by highlighting their team's high staff turnover rate.

'Everyone's terrified of Meghan,' a source close to the couple alleged in the article, calling her 'a dictator in high heels.' This negative portrayal followed Meghan's earlier accusations that she had been the victim of a smear campaign related to her time in the royal family.

The piece by The Hollywood Reporter questioned the couple's ability to manage their affairs effectively, as multiple sources shared of Meghan's alleged bullying.

Is the Sussex Story Losing Its Shine?

Furthermore, the criticism is not just limited to the media. Apparently, according to reports, americans 'don't really care' about the Sussexes anymore.

In a podcast, Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that that Donald Trump's son Eric had the right idea when he said 'Americans don't care about Harry.' She also added, 'We lost interest in Harry and Meghan after realising we had given them way too much credit over the years.'

Additionally, industry insiders such as Stacy Jones said that Harry and Meghan's influence has 'cooled' in Hollywood, as there is no enthusiasm surrounding their future projects. What was once considered a compelling underdog story has become an exhausting narrative that some Americans are losing interest in.