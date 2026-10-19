California Gov. Gavin Newsom has accused President Donald Trump of trying to rig the November midterm elections, warning that a federal lawsuit seeking to block the counting of mail-in ballots linked to more than 20,000 people the administration considers likely noncitizens could put eligible voters' rights at risk.

'Trump is not screwing around,' Newsom said on Saturday, 17 October 2026, while speaking in Exeter, New Hampshire. 'We know what he's doing right now. He's doing it all across the country.'

His remarks followed a lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday, 15 October, seeking a court order to prevent California from counting mail-in ballots associated with the individuals on the federal government's list until their citizenship status is verified.

Federal Lawsuit Escalates Election Dispute

According to the complaint, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reviewed state voter registration data and federal records before referring more than 20,000 people it considered likely noncitizens to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further assessment. HSI then conducted its own review, the filing states.

The DOJ alleges that the individuals identified may have registered to vote and/or voted in federal elections while ineligible. However, the complaint does not establish that everyone on the list was ineligible or had cast a ballot.

On 13 October, Acting Deputy Attorney General R. Trent McCotter wrote to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan, requesting that officials review the list and verify the individuals' citizenship status. The letters set a 48-hour deadline and warned that the federal government could seek emergency court intervention if officials did not comply.

McCotter cited federal law prohibiting noncitizens from voting in federal elections and warned of potential legal consequences for unlawful voting. The warning reflects the federal government's position and does not establish that any California official acted unlawfully.

In a statement dated 14 October, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber's office said the Justice Department had not provided the list directly to it, despite demanding a response within 48 hours. The office also questioned the evidence and legal basis for the request.

Newsom Sees a Wider Election Threat

Newsom portrayed the lawsuit as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to challenge voting procedures and scrutinise voter registration records. 'He's going after the voting rolls, trying to purge those rolls,' the governor said. 'He's going after truth and trust on vote by mail.'

California's broad access to mail-in voting has featured prominently in Trump's election-related criticism. The dispute comes as voters begin casting ballots ahead of the November midterms, when Republicans will fight to retain control of Congress.

Newsom also invoked the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. 'We saw what happened January 6th, when he tried to light democracy on fire,' he said.

'We've Got to Be More Aggressive'

The governor urged Democrats to respond more forcefully, warning that conventional political tactics might not be enough to counter the administration's actions. 'We've got to be more aggressive,' Newsom said. 'I want to go high when they go low. I do. But you know what? We'll lose this country.'

He added: 'We're trying to win arguments; they're consolidating power.' The dispute raises questions about how officials can investigate voter eligibility without wrongly excluding eligible citizens.