Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr. is set to become a father for the second time. Neymar and his model girlfriend Bruna Biancardi have announced they are expecting a child together.

Biancardi tagged Neymar in an Instagram post where they revealed the news, while they did not reveal if it will be a boy or a girl. Biancardi, who hails from Sao Paulo, is a social media personality boosting 3.8 million followers on Instagram, while owning a clothing brand as well.

Neymar and Biancardi shared five snaps of what looked like an adorable photoshoot, along with a message. "We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son/daughter, we are waiting for you!" Biancardi wrote in a post, as translated from Portuguese.

Several teammates from past and present commented on the post as they congratulated the PSG forward, including Tottenham striker and compatriot Richarlison, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, Real Madrid forward and fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior.

While it will be Neymar's first child with Biancardi, the former FC Barcelona forward had his first child with former girlfriend Carolina Dantas when he was just 19 years old.

On August 24, 2011, Neymar and Dantas welcomed baby Davi Lucca, who is now 12. Despite their breakup in 2011, Neymar and Dantas are believed to have remained in touch with each other, at least for the sake of their kid. With their current relationships aside, the two are committed to co-parenting their son.

Neymar and Biancardi's complicated history

While Neymar is set to begin a new chapter in his life with Biancardi, Dantas is happily married to Vinicius Martinez and they also have one child together.

Notably, Biancardi is Neymar's former fiancé. The two have a complicated history, involving a failed engagement. The two supposedly began dating in 2021, but kept their relationship secret for a few months. Neymar and Biancardi eventually broke the news of being in an official relationship in January 2022, when he announced their engagement on social media.

The two broke up in the summer of the same year, with reports suggesting that Neymar and Biancardi parted ways because of infidelity. However, the Sao Paulo model denied the rumours about Neymar cheating on her. "Don't believe everything that happens out there. I am very fond of him [Neymar] and his whole family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you," she confirmed in a post on social media.

However, earlier this year, the romance was rekindled between Neymar and Biancardi as the two celebrated the footballer's 31st birthday together in February and shared some intimate photos on social media.

By announcing the news of the arrival of their baby, Neymar and Biancardi have confirmed that they are very much back together.

Neymar recovering from ankle surgery

Neymar, who had a flying start to the 2022-23 season, was ruled out of the campaign last month after undergoing ankle surgery. In 29 appearances in all competitions for PSG, Neymar scored 18 goals and 17 assists before an injury during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. The injury reoccurred later in the year before he finally decided to undergo surgery in Doha.

Neymar went under the knife on March 10 in Qatar to treat his right ankle ligament injury. PSG, later on, announced that Neymar's operation "went very well." As per a statement from PSG, the surgery took place at the ASPETR clinic in Doha and was performed by three doctors, one of whom was Rodrigo Lasmar of the Brazilian national team.

Neymar, who is in his sixth season at PSG, moved from Barcelona to the Parisian club in the summer of 2017. Considering the time he has been out for this latest injury, Neymar has been out for approximately 731 days during his time at PSG, which sums up to two full years.