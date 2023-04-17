Gerard Pique and Shakira have been in the news for a while since their controversial break up. After receiving an eviction letter from Pique's father, Joan Pique, asking her to leave his son's house in Barcelona before April 30, the Colombian singer decided to leave the Catalan city permanently.

Had she not moved out of Pique's residence by April 30, Shakira would have had to face heavy compensation charges. Since Easter break was due and it was a convenient time for her children, she took full advantage of it for her relocation plan.

Unexpected guests in Shakira's beach house

Shakira bid goodbye to Barcelona, and was expected to start a new life by moving into her luxurious beach house in Miami. However, her relocation to the house in the South Beach area was delayed and it was not because of Pique but some unexpected guests. Shakira's beach house, which is worth around $16 million, was filled with insects, reported Spanish outlet Semana. The Colombian composer was unable to resolve the issue before moving to the US because of Pique's father's eviction notice.

The report further revealed that since her house in Miami is in the coastal region and is surrounded by greenery, it is common for insects to be found in the house. A pest control team recently visited her property, but it could take a few days to complete the job considering it is a huge beach house.

Shakira, meanwhile, barely left anything behind in Spain, including heavy-duty furniture and she is yet to receive several boxes by courier.

Over the years, there were so many instances when Shakira had put this beach house up for sale as she wanted to cash in for a profit and look for another home, which would be a more exclusive residence on a private island.

Soon after leaving Barcelona earlier this month, Shakira's whereabouts had been a mystery. However, later on, it was revealed that along with her sons Sasha and Milan, Shakira was vacationing in the stunning Turks and Caicos Islands.

Shakira gets full custody of the kids

Shakira is now believed to have reached Miami and her sons have begun school.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends and the sea. Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness," Shakira wrote on social media, as translated to English.

It is understood that in order for Shakira to leave Barcelona, where she had established herself, she had to request Pique for full custody of their children, which was reportedly granted without major issues. Meanwhile, there have been other issues as both parties have been subtly slamming one another in interviews or on social media.

Pique now is believed to be getting into a very serious relationship with Clara Chía Marti, following their infidelity scandal, and has begun to be more open about his failed marriage with Shakira.

"So my ex is Latin American. You don't know what I've gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives. These people have no lives and why should I care? I'll never meet them, they're like robots, you know?" Pique said during a recent interview with Gerard Romero on YouTube.

Shakira was quick to react to Pique's interview as he took to Twitter and wrote," Proud to be Latinoamerican."

Orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana.

🇧🇿🇨🇷🇸🇻🇬🇹🇭🇳🇲🇽🇳🇮🇵🇦🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇱🇨🇴🇪🇨🇬🇫🇬🇾🇵🇾🇵🇪🇸🇷🇺🇾🇻🇪🇨🇺🇩🇴🇭🇹🇬🇵🇲🇶🇵🇷🇧🇱🇸🇽 — Shakira (@shakira) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, there are also rumours about Pique's plan to move back into the same Barcelona home with his current girlfriend. The FC Barcelona legend will mostly keep the move low-key to avoid media and paparazzi.