The visual of a head of state in handcuffs typically signals a definitive shift in power and a moment of gravity. However, netizens did not feel that way when they saw the arrival of Nicolás Maduro in New York. The sight of the Venezuelan leader in a cheerful mood, making multiple outfit changes from his arrest to his transportation to the United States, has elicited a reaction more akin to a theatre review than a geopolitical milestone.

The bizarre scenes also sparked suspicions that something was going on behind the scenes and that his capture was all but staged. Online sleuths have highlighted that Maduro appeared remarkably relaxed for a man facing significant legal peril, prompting them to speculate that his arrest was a 'negotiated surrender' and part of a 'stage show'.

Social Media Scepticism on Maduro's Arrest

Days after Maduro's arrest made headlines after US forces successfully captured him, several photos from the operation were shared on news outlets and social media platforms. Online sleuths, however, have highlighted that Maduro appeared remarkably relaxed for a man facing significant legal peril, prompting them to speculate that his arrest was 'staged.'

Jordan Crowder shared a snap of Maduro with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on X. In the snap, the Venezuelan President is seated on a chair and surrounded by DEA officers. He is wearing a blue jumper, navy blue pants, and a black bonnet. He looked unbothered and even gave the camera a thumbs-up. Crowder wondered how the arrest of the former union leader appeared so 'oddly easy.'

'He looks pretty happy and relaxed for a man facing life in prison,' @digijordan wrote. 'Rumors are that former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's arrest was a negotiated surrender. The world's a stage.'

Another netizen shared a different photo of Maduro. In the snap, he appeared to be wearing a black hoodie as he flashed a V sign to the camera.

'#Maduro flashing the V sign while in custody makes me think he is part of the stage show,' @LePriceReport remarked.

Multiple Outfit Changes

Aside from questioning Maduro's demeanour during his arrest and transport, several netizens also noticed his multiple outfit changes, which became a topic of discussion on X (formerly Twitter) with many joking about it.

One critic joked that Maduro must have brought his entire closet with him. They compared the frequency of his clothing changes to that of a 'Broadway star.' Another suggested that the politician was 'changing outfits more than an SNL cast member.'

@WeWantTheRealTr also noticed Maduro's wardrobe and wondered how he changed his outfits so fast like it was a 'fashion nova.' 'It's been less than 24 hours and he has changed his clothing more times than my [teenage] daughters did in a weekend,' the X user opined.

'I Am Still the President'

The reactions on social media suggesting the arrest was like a stage production stand in contrast to the severity of the legal charges against Maduro. United States prosecutors have long accused Maduro of leading a narco-terrorism conspiracy. Officials allege that the Venezuelan administration collaborated with the FARC to flood the United States with cocaine. The American government previously placed a reward of approximately £12.5 million ($15 million) for information leading to his arrest.

Maduro was brought before a magistrate in New York on Monday, 5 January. Maduro denied all the allegations against him, declaring his innocence in front of the Manhattan judge. 'I am not guilty,' he told Judge Alvin Hellerstein. 'I am a decent man. I am still the President of my country.'

Maduro also challenged the legitimacy of the legal proceedings. His legal team is expected to argue that the arrest violates international law and that he should enjoy sovereign immunity as the head of state.