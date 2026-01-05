In a gruelling courtroom scene that has captivated global attention, Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuela's ousted president Nicolás Maduro, appeared injured before a Manhattan federal judge following a dramatic US military operation that captured her and her husband.

Flores, 69, entered the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York with visible bandages on her right temple and forehead and signs of bruising, a stark contrast to the normally composed figure seen during her years as Venezuela's first lady. Her lawyer told the judge his client sustained 'significant injuries' during the capture, including a possible fractured rib, as the defence team signalled its intent to frame the US raid as a 'military abduction.'

'Significant Injuries' Sustained During Capture

The stunning seizure of Maduro and Flores began early on Saturday when US special operations forces moved into Caracas in a highly unusual international intervention. According to reporting and government statements, the operation was swift and decisive, resulting in the removal of Venezuela's top political figures and their transport to New York to face the long-pending United States v. Maduro, et al. indictment.

Once in US custody, Flores was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn before being escorted to Manhattan for her court appearance with her husband.

At her hearing, Flores' defence attorney, Mark Donnelly, told Judge Hellerstein that his client sustained 'significant injuries' during the capture, indicating she may have suffered severe bruising or even a fracture to her ribs. The lawyer emphasised the need for a comprehensive medical evaluation, including X-rays and other assessments, while noting her discomfort as she was assisted into the courtroom.

Maduro, 63, also appeared visibly stressed throughout the proceeding, occasionally glancing toward his wife during her lawyer's remarks. He echoed Flores' plea of not guilty, asserting his innocence and resisting the implication that he and his wife were criminals rather than political leaders.

A 'Military Abduction' Defence

The United States charged both Flores and Maduro under longstanding allegations first documented in a 2020 federal indictment that accuses them of conspiring with Colombian guerrilla groups to traffic cocaine into the United States as part of a so-called narco-terrorism network.

Maduro's legal team, led by attorney Barry J. Pollack, signalled that they intend to file complex pre-trial motions challenging the legality of the couple's arrest on foreign soil. Pollack has characterised the operation as a 'military abduction,' an argument that could serve as the cornerstone of the defence's strategy as it questions jurisdiction and sovereign immunity rights under international law.

During the hearing, Pollack hinted that his client's status as head of state could complicate the U.S. government's pursuit of criminal charges, foreshadowing months of legal battle ahead. The judge did not rule on any such motions, and both defendants remain detained as proceedings continue.

Judge Hellerstein to ensure that Flores' health needs are met, a directive underscoring the visible distress she showed during the hearing.

A 'Prisoner of War'

In court, a moment of defiance from Maduro, who called himself a 'prisoner of war' and insisted on his presidential identity, underscored the political complexity of the case. Maduro's remarks highlighted that this legal confrontation is as much about geopolitics and leadership in Venezuela as it is about alleged criminal conduct.

For Flores, the narrative is different but equally charged. Formerly known for her work as a lawyer and politician within Venezuela's ruling circles, her current physical state and the public portrayal of her injuries have added a human element to the legal proceedings, raising questions about the conduct and oversight of transnational police actions.

As this case moves toward a prolonged judicial process, the story of Cilia Flores, standing bandaged before a US federal judge far from her homeland, encapsulates one of the most extraordinary intersections of law, politics, and human consequence in the 21st century.

Flores will return to court on 17 March 2026 as the legal battle over her fate continues.