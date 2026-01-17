When celebrity marriages end, the spotlight shifts to custody arrangements. However, the courts' approach changes when children reach their teenage years. A respected family law attorney clarifies how courts handle custody decisions when older teenagers have a say. The principles aren't about celebrity status; they're about the well-being of young people at a critical developmental stage, where their preferences carry legal weight.

Richard Sullivan, founder of Sullivan Law and Associates, brings two decades of family law expertise to a conversation that extends far beyond tabloid speculation. His insight reveals a legal reality that defies the assumption that custody battles are always settled by parental lawyers and judges — at 17 and 15, Kidman's daughters exist in a legal grey area where their preferences increasingly matter.

Why Teenage Preferences Shape Court Decisions

Sullivan explains the turning point in custody law with clinical precision. 'When courts make custodial orders, they are based upon the health, safety and welfare of the children with an eye towards trying to maintain continuous frequent contact with both parents,' he notes. The distinction becomes crucial the moment teenagers reach mid-adolescence. 'Because these children are 17 and 15, if they were in California the court would ask if they had a preference regarding parenting time and if so, and gave valid reasons the court would probably follow their request,' Sullivan explains.

This represents a fundamental shift in judicial thinking. Younger children are typically assigned schedules based on parental capacity and stability, but older teenagers operate under different logic. The court recognises that a 17-year-old with school commitments, extracurricular activities, and a burgeoning social life cannot be shuffled between homes on a rigid timetable designed for a seven-year-old.

Sullivan emphasises that the Kidman family exists in an altogether different universe than typical custody cases. 'This is not a typical family,' he states plainly. 'Both parents probably have heavy work schedules, and the girls likely have substantial activities they are involved in along with their school.' For high-profile families navigating international film productions, award ceremonies and global commitments, the traditional 'two weeks on, two weeks off' model becomes not just impractical but counterproductive.

The Modern Custody Reality

The evolution of parenting arrangements in the modern era has quietly rendered many old assumptions obsolete. Rather than the strict schedules many associate with divorce settlements, contemporary family law increasingly embraces flexibility driven by communication. Sullivan points to a reality that many parents intuitively understand but few formalise in their custody agreements: older teenagers need agency, not restriction.

'I'm certain because of the children's ages, they are allowed to reach out to either parent and request additional time with that parent either person to person or on FaceTime,' Sullivan observes. This flexibility becomes essential when both parents maintain demanding careers across different time zones. A video call with Keith Urban in Nashville doesn't replace in-person time, but it acknowledges the constraints of modern life whilst protecting the relationship itself.

Sullivan's perspective reflects a broader evolution in family law thinking — one that prioritises genuine connection over ceremonial adherence to schedules. Rather than enforcing visits that might breed resentment, modern courts increasingly allow teenagers themselves to navigate their family relationships within sensible boundaries, fostering autonomy rather than imposing custody.

Why Childhood Is Temporary but Parenting Lasts

Perhaps most poignantly, Sullivan articulates why custody arrangements for older teenagers demand a different philosophical approach entirely. 'One must remember childhood is a short season and parenting is a long road,' he concludes, distilling decades of legal practice into a single observation. This sentiment captures something often lost in the acrimony of divorce proceedings: the relationship between parent and teenager is not defined by calendar blocks but by consistency, respect, and genuine choice.

Kidman's approach to her family life has consistently reflected this wisdom. The Oscar-winning actress navigated sudden single motherhood in the public eye following her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise — a separation that dominated headlines and marked one of Hollywood's most talked-about relationship endings. Though neither party detailed a single defining cause publicly, the breakup was widely attributed to the pressures of international careers, extended separation, and relentless media scrutiny that shadowed the couple throughout their marriage.

Over the decades, Kidman has maintained a deliberate privacy surrounding family matters, consistently shielding her children from public conflict despite persistent media speculation about custody dynamics and parental relationships. Legal experts note that such discretion often plays a critical role in how high-profile families successfully manage parenting arrangements beyond the courthouse.

Courts increasingly recognise that traditional custody structures don't match the realities of careers spanning continents, extended film productions, and periods away from home. As teenagers mature, flexibility and communication are key to building genuine family relationships, not rigid schedules. The courts have finally acknowledged that childhood is temporary, but the bonds between parents and children endure.