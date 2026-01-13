Nigel Farage has overtaken Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a striking new poll of Mumsnet users, signalling a dramatic shift among one of the UK's most politically influential communities.

The survey, conducted on the eight-million-strong parenting platform, shows 20 per cent of users now intend to vote for Reform UK, placing Farage's party ahead of Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

For the first time since the poll began in 2009, Labour no longer leads among Mumsnet's traditionally left-leaning membership. The result published by The Times has sent shockwaves through Westminster, exposing deep frustration among mothers who feel ignored by mainstream politics.

For 16 years, Labour had dominated the Mumsnet vote. Now, for the first time, a rival party leads — and it's the populist right. Labour's support has collapsed from 41 per cent to just 18 per cent in the space of a year.

Mumsnet, created by Justine Roberts in 2000, has long been the go-to refuge for exhausted mothers seeking advice and camaraderie. Yet what was once a bastion of progressive politics appears to be shifting beneath the surface, with implications for British politics that could prove seismic.

Why Mums Are Turning to Reform

On the findings, Roberts said she was surprised by the findings but understood 'why many mums have become disillusioned' with the government.

'This is reflecting a general disillusionment with Labour having not achieved what people hoped they would have achieved,' Roberts told The Times. 'There is also an increasing worry about two particular issues, the cost of living and immigration.'

Mumsnet's reach is staggering, and historically, politicians have actively courted the 'Mumsnet Vote' through live webchats and targeted campaigns. The platform carries genuine political weight in UK electoral conversations.

According to research published in The Times, Mumsnet users cited fury over taxes, welfare reform, the NHS, and immigration as their chief concerns. These are not peripheral issues—they sit at the heart of every family's struggle in modern Britain. What's remarkable is not simply that Reform is gaining ground, but why these traditionally left-leaning mothers are now considering Farage's party at all.

The poll revealed something intriguing: whilst overall sentiment towards Farage remains negative, users appreciated his perceived qualities. One stood out repeatedly—'relatability'. Respondents pointed to 'clear communication, perceived authenticity, political success and consistency' as reasons they found him compelling. Crucially, many noted he felt less 'PR-scripted' than his political rivals. In an age of stage-managed soundbites and focus-group-tested messaging, authenticity—real or perceived—resonates powerfully.

The Keir Starmer Problem

Labour's struggle here is brutally straightforward: relatability is not the Prime Minister's strongest suit. The party has not helped its own cause by positioning Rachel Reeves as a leading voice. Whether fairly or not, the Chancellor carries an unfortunate perception of distance from ordinary voters—an air of technocratic detachment rather than warm human connection. When your party's credibility depends on making families feel heard and understood, that gap becomes a chasm.

As the local elections loom, the political establishment is underestimating a critical demographic. British mums are a formidable force, and they are telling pollsters, with remarkable clarity, that they are fed up.

For Starmer, losing ground with this demographic is especially dangerous. Labour's path to sustained power depends on holding together a coalition of working families and socially liberal voters. The Mumsnet poll suggests that the coalition is under strain.

Whether Reform UK can convert online sentiment into ballots remains uncertain. But the message from millions of British mums is already clear. They are frustrated, disengaged and open to alternatives. Westminster ignores that signal at its peril.