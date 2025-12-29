Boxing champion Anthony Joshua is counting his blessings after walking away from a horrific car crash in Nigeria that killed two people. The 36-year-old, who has Nigerian heritage, was in the back of a Lexus SUV on Monday morning when it crashed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Joshua, visiting after his recent fight with Jake Paul, sustained minor injuries as police confirmed the cause of the accident.

The crash has put a spotlight on the boxer's deep ties to Nigeria. Joshua was born in the UK to British-Nigerian parents and even spent part of his childhood living in Nigeria before returning to Watford. The crash occurred near Sagamu in Ogun State, which is his ancestral hometown.

Joshua's Nigerian Roots

Joshua has strong ties to Nigeria through his heritage. He was born to British-Nigerian parents - his mother, Yeta Odusanya, is Nigerian, whilst his father, Robert Joshua, has Nigerian and Irish ancestry. The boxer's Nigerian background can be specifically traced back to the Yoruba people, amongst whom he holds an aristocratic rank.

The crash occurred near Sagamu in Ogun State, which is Joshua's ancestral hometown. Joshua actually spent part of his childhood living in Nigeria before returning to the UK when his parents divorced when he was 12. The former two-time heavyweight champion was visiting the country after his big fight with Jake Paul earlier this month, taking time to connect with his roots following the high-profile victory.

Speed a Factor in Fatal Crash

Police in Ogun State have now explained what caused the accident. According to Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo, who spoke to ESPN, one of the tyres on Joshua's car suddenly burst. The driver couldn't control the vehicle after that, and it ended up crashing into a truck that was parked on the side of the road.

Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps investigated the cause of the crash, and their early findings reveal that the Lexus was probably going faster than it should have been. On top of that, the driver was trying to overtake another vehicle when the incident occurred.

There were five men involved in the car accident. Two of them died at the scene. Joshua sustained minor injuries. The other two passengers were reportedly uninjured. Videos that people shared online showed Joshua appearing visibly shaken and in pain as people helped him out of the wreckage. He was taken to a hospital afterwards, but police haven't said which one.

Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road. — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) December 29, 2025

A Brutal Twist After Netflix Triumph

This all happened less than two weeks after Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in front of millions of people watching on Netflix. That fight on 19 December drew an estimated 33 million viewers. Joshua stopped Paul in the sixth round and delivered a dominant performance, especially after losing to Daniel Dubois back in September.

He'd been on holiday in Nigeria, celebrating that win when the crash happened. His promoter, Eddie Hearn, was apparently on his own family holiday when he heard the news. Hearn told the Daily Mail he learned of the crash and was trying to get in touch with Joshua. He said from what he'd seen in pictures, Joshua seemed to be alright, but they were waiting to hear more.

Even Jake Paul posted about it, saying boxing doesn't matter compared to life and that he's praying for everyone involved in the accident.

Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2025

Future Fights Now in Doubt

Joshua had some serious fights lined up before all this happened. Right after beating Paul, he got on the microphone and started calling out Tyson Fury. He told Fury to stop his social media taunts and actually fight him if he's serious. People were talking about a huge fight in Saudi Arabia next year, which would be a monumental event for British boxing.

There was also a discussion about Joshua fighting again in February, so he was planning to stay busy. All of that's probably on hold now whilst he recovers. Even though his injuries are reported to be minor, it is difficult to say whether Joshua would have immediate medical clearance to return to training for future matches.