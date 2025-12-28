FBI Director Kash Patel has warned that Somali fraudsters convicted in a massive £250 million scam will face denaturalisation and deportation, describing the scheme as 'just the tip of a very large iceberg'.

Patel's announcement on Sunday following a viral video by independent journalist Nick Shirley that exposed allegedly fake Minnesota childcare centres receiving millions in government funds whilst appearing completely non-operational. The 42-minute investigation showed empty facilities with misspelt signs still billing taxpayers for services never provided.

'To date, the FBI dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme that stole federal food aid meant for vulnerable children during COVID. The investigation exposed sham vendors, shell companies, and large-scale money laundering tied to the Feeding Our Future network', Patel wrote in a lengthy statement on social media

78 indictments, 57 convictions in food aid scandal

The case has resulted in 78 indictments and 57 convictions to date. Defendants included Abdiwahab Ahmed Mohamud, Ahmed Ali, Hussein Farah, Abdullahe Nur Jesow, Asha Farhan Hassan, Ousman Camara and Abdirashid Bixi Dool, each charged for roles ranging from wire fraud to money laundering and conspiracy.

The scandal reached shocking depths when Abdimajid Mohamed Nur and others were charged with attempting to bribe a juror with £120,000 in cash. Those responsible pleaded guilty and were sentenced, including a 10-year prison term and nearly £48 million in restitution in related cases.

Patel revealed that the FBI had 'surged personnel and investigative resources' to Minnesota even before the viral video brought widespread public attention to the fraud. 'Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide', he wrote.

CASE UPDATE: MINNESOTA FRAUD SCHEME



The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota. However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 28, 2025

Deportation proceedings to follow prison sentences

The FBI director's most significant revelation came at the end of his statement: 'Furthermore, many are also being referred to immigrations officials for possible further denaturalisation and deportation proceedings where eligible'.

The threat marks a dramatic escalation in consequences for convicted fraudsters, many of whom are from Minnesota's Somali community - the largest such immigrant population in any US state. Denaturalisation would strip convicted criminals of their American citizenship before deporting them.

Shirley's investigation documented visiting numerous daycare facilities that appeared completely abandoned despite receiving millions in state and federal funding. One centre, which couldn't even spell 'learning' correctly on its sign, had received $1.9 million in tax-exempt funding from Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program in 2025 alone.

The journalist also visited a building housing 14 Somali-owned healthcare companies, only to be repeatedly denied services despite the firms billing government programmes for millions.

Fraud schemes date back nearly a decade

The alleged fraud schemes date back to 2015, when daycare centres were first accused of overcharging Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Programme. More recent scams have involved Medicaid-funded disability schemes, including a housing programme designed to help seniors and disabled people find accommodation.

That particular scheme was shut down earlier this year following what authorities called 'large-scale fraud'. President Trump last month announced he was suspending Temporary Protected Status for Somali immigrants, claiming Minnesota had become 'a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity'.

Patel's warning that investigators believe they've only scratched the surface suggests further indictments may be forthcoming. 'The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing', he said.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

Why This Investigation Matters

The Minnesota fraud scandal represents one of the largest systematic abuses of federal welfare programmes in recent US history. Beyond the staggering financial losses, the scheme diverted resources meant for vulnerable children and disabled individuals, undermining public trust in safety net programmes.

The FBI's threat of denaturalisation proceedings marks a significant policy shift, signalling that citizenship itself may be revoked for those who obtained it whilst engaging in systematic fraud against taxpayers. Whether these deportation proceedings materialise - and how many convicted fraudsters ultimately lose their citizenship - will likely set precedents for future immigration enforcement actions.