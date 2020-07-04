In the second round of testing to cover all the NBA players flying to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, nine more players tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 2. This is on top of the 16 players already found positive last week.

In a series of tests conducted on 344 NBA players between June 24-29, an additional nine players were found to be infected with the coronavirus. The total number of players who tested positive is now 25. That's almost 7% of players qualified to continue to play for the 2019-2020 championship.

An additional 10 NBA staff members out of 884 also tested positive.

According to NPR, as per league rules, everyone who tested positive will remain in self-isolation for 14 days and will not be allowed to leave until cleared by a physician.

Last week, 302 players were tested, and 16 players were found to have been infected. They are now in self-isolation.

This week, those cleared by physicians are flying into the Disney World bubble to start their mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The league hopes that all players will be cleared by mid-July, so that they will have two weeks of practice before the official start of the games on July 30.

22 teams remain in contention for the 2019-2020 NBA championship. There are 9 teams in the Eastern Conference and 13 in the Western Conference. All teams will play 8 more games against each other to simulate the end of their regular season schedule.

The final seeding for the postseason will be determined by the result of their round-robin games and their current standing before the suspension took effect on March 11.

The bubble games will follow the traditional playoffs format and a seven-game NBA finals series between the winners of each conference. If everything goes according to schedule, the season will end by mid-October.

All games will be played without fans and will be aired by networks with pre-existing agreements with the NBA.