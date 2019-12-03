Comedian Nish Kumar has opened up about being met with boos and bread rolls for making Brexit jokes at Lord's Taverners' Christmas charity lunch on Monday.

Nish Kumar, who has been vocal about his left-wing views on Brexit among other political issues, went on the stage at Park Lane's swanky Grosvenor House for his performance but had to walk off after he was met with boos, jeers and calls for him to leave.

The comedian was heckled and at one point, an audience member attempted to throw a bread roll at him. Kumar has now reacted to what went down at the lunch and tweeted: "In my defence, it was only one bread roll and it missed me." Kumar also tweeted a video of legendary singer Bob Dylan who reacts to being booed at Scorsese's No Direction Home. In the video, Dylan comments he will "walk out" of his own show if people don't like it.

In my defence, it was only one bread roll and it missed me — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) December 3, 2019

The host of the BBC comedy programme "The Mash Report" acted defiantly when he was met with boos and said: "I'm not going anywhere. Absolutely not. I'm full Bercowing it. Absolutely Bercow (former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow). I know you want me to do it but I'm not gonna leave. Absolutely not. Absolutely not."

The host of the event then intervened, made his way towards Kumar and said: "Can I shake your hand sir?" before adding: "Ladies and gentlemen Nish gave his time to come and support this charity today, and I think the very least we can do is say thank you for doing that. Thank you very much Nish, now is the time to draw the raffle," bringing Nish's set to an end. As the 34-year-old made his way off the stage, there was some polite applause from the audience amid the boos.

Though Lord's Taverners has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident, Taverners member Mike Fitchett told Mail Online: "The Taverners got it totally wrong. I've been going for years and I have never seen anything like it. The man was just not suitable and it wasn't the place for him to air his views, which were basically a lefty slant on politics and Brexit. It left a very bad taste."