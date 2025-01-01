Elon Musk has escalated his public criticism of Wikipedia, alleging that the online encyclopaedia deleted significant content related to former US President Bill Clinton's ties to controversial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk quote-retweeted a video by user @BGatesIsaPsycho, declaring: 'No more donations to @Wikipedia until they start being truthful.'

Allegations of Content Deletion

The controversy began when online creator Ian Carroll, who was conducting research for an upcoming documentary, claimed he noticed edits to Bill Clinton's Wikipedia page. Carroll alleged that on 22 July 2024, an anonymous user removed an entire section detailing Clinton's connections with Epstein, including his reported use of Epstein's private plane.

Carroll's claims prompted Musk's criticism, though Carroll later noted that the removed section had been restored. He expressed uncertainty about whether his video had influenced the reinstatement.

A review of the page's edit history revealed that the Wikipedia user ThingsCanOnlyGetWetter had made the deletions, citing a reorganisation of content into sub-articles. Wikipedia subsequently blocked the account, alleging it was linked to another user operating under a pseudonym, InPursuitOfAMorePerfectUnion.

No more donations to @Wikipedia until they start being truthful

pic.twitter.com/3QWJ5NWuEI — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) December 31, 2024

Musk's Ongoing Feud with Wikipedia

Musk's recent remarks continue a history of friction with Wikipedia. He has previously criticised the platform's funding practices, particularly its spending on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In response to a post by Libs of TikTok highlighting that Wikipedia allocated $50 million (£39.85 million) of its $177 million (£141.83 million) budget to DEI programmes, Musk called for a halt in donations.

'Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority,' Musk posted on X.

In 2023, Musk offered to buy Wikipedia for $1 billion (£796.92 million), suggesting a name change 'in the interests of accuracy.' Wikipedia's foundation rebuffed the offer, reiterating that it is a non-profit organisation and not for sale.

Despite Musk's criticisms, Wikipedia clarified that its DEI spending aims to improve global representation. The platform has categorised the world into eight regions and plans to recruit editors from underrepresented areas, reflecting its broader mission to increase equitable access to knowledge.

Wikipedia's Response and Jimmy Wales' Stance

Wikipedia has remained officially neutral on Musk's critiques. However, its co-founder, Jimmy Wales, has been openly critical of Musk's approach to content moderation on X.

Speaking at the Web Summit in Lisbon in November 2023, Wales referred to X as a platform 'overrun by trolls and lunatics,' and expressed concern about its impact on public discourse. He further questioned Musk's credibility, stating: 'I'm pretty happy that [language models] are reading Wikipedia and not just Elon Musk's Twitter; it's not really a great source of truth.'

Wales also dismissed Grok, Musk's AI chatbot, jokingly saying: 'I haven't even heard of it.'

Broader Implications: Transparency and Bias

Musk's feud with Wikipedia raises broader issues about transparency, neutrality, and accountability in managing public information platforms. While his provocative gestures, including the proposed name change to 'D*ckipedia,' spark controversy, they also highlight critical debates about ideological balance and the role of such platforms in shaping public discourse.

Whether Musk's criticisms prompt meaningful reforms or remain divisive rhetoric, the episode underscores a growing tension between the principles of free information and the perceived biases of those who control it. As the debate unfolds, both Wikipedia and Musk face scrutiny over their approaches to transparency and truth.