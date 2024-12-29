The Epoch Times has bestowed Elon Musk with the title 'Innovation Newsmaker of the Year,' recognising the 53-year-old billionaire's complete domination of the innovation landscape throughout 2024.

Epoch Times announced its annual awards based on a survey of 6,367 readers. Musk achieved a landslide victory, securing a staggering 96.5% of first-choice votes among the publication's nominees.

The Musk Factor

According to the Epoch Times, 2024 was a banner year for Musk and his ventures. Under Musk's leadership, SpaceX redefined reusable spaceflight by successfully catching a Starship booster with metal pincers, while Neuralink made history with the first human brain chip implant.

Led by Musk, Tesla maintained its position as the dominant force in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, further solidifying its influence across various sectors. Musk spearheaded advancements in renewable energy and transportation infrastructure, extending his influence beyond his headline-grabbing achievements.

In 2024, Tesla began producing prototype battery cells using groundbreaking dry cathode technology. This innovation promises to significantly reduce production costs, paving the way for more affordable EVs and accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation.

Additionally, Musk's Starlink satellite network expanded its global reach, bringing high-speed internet connectivity to underserved regions. This crucial development fostered economic opportunities and empowered communities in remote areas.

Elon Musk has been voted as the Innovation Newsmaker of the Year by Epoch Times readers, earning 96.5 percent of first-choice votes 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VmPzQF3Jic — Dima Zeniuk (@DimaZeniuk) December 26, 2024

That’s nice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

Musk acknowledged the award with a characteristically succinct response on X, simply stating, 'That's nice,' when the news of his latest accolade was shared.

Beyond this latest recognition, Musk's impact on the world extends far beyond a single year, evidenced by a series of groundbreaking inventions reshaping industries and transforming society.

Elon Musk's Inventions That Changed The World

Tesla: As Tesla's CEO, Musk spearheaded the advancement of electric vehicle technology, bringing groundbreaking models like the Model S and Model 3 to market and accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation.

SpaceX, Falcon rocket: Founded in 2002 with the ambitious goals of lowering space transport costs and enabling Mars colonisation, SpaceX has revolutionised space travel with its reusable Falcon 1 and Falcon 9 rockets.

While a Falcon 9 explosion presented a significant setback, the company has demonstrated remarkable resilience through rapid redesign and a continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

X.com (PayPal): In 1999, Musk co-founded X.com, which specialised in financial services and email payments. In 2000, it merged with Confinity and adopted the name PayPal. This online payment leader was sold to eBay in 2002 for £1.20 billion ($1.5 billion), earning Musk £131.67 million ($165 million).

Hyperloop: In 2013, Musk unveiled the Hyperloop, a revolutionary high-speed transportation system promising to slash travel times between Los Angeles and San Francisco to a mere 35 minutes. Significant hurdles remain while a 5-mile test loop in California is slated for construction next year.

Zip2, online city guides: Musk's entrepreneurial journey began with Zip2, a pioneering company that provided online city guides for newspapers. This venture culminated in a successful acquisition by Compaq for a staggering £244.98 million ($307 million) in 1999, netting Musk a substantial £17.56 million ($22 million) and setting the stage for his future entrepreneurial endeavours.

These achievements, however, represent only a fraction of Musk's impact on the innovation landscape this year.

Runners-Up For Newsmaker Of The Year

Jensen Huang, who spearheaded Nvidia's AI advancements, and Sam Altman, the leader of OpenAI, whose work ignited crucial discussions on AI ethics, were among the notable runners-up for Innovation Newsmaker of the Year.

Mads Krogsgaard of Novo Nordisk also garnered recognition for his groundbreaking innovations in healthcare. The diverse field of write-in nominees showcased a spectrum of innovators who made significant contributions in 2024.

Figures like Alex Karp of Palantir and Vivek Ramaswamy exemplified the dynamic interplay of technology, leadership, and cultural influence.