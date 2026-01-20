A North Carolina woman accused of secretly poisoning a drink with a cyanide-forming chemical is now facing multiple murder charges after investigators linked her to a second killing dating back nearly two decades. Authorities say the case has widened dramatically, raising concerns about a possible pattern of deliberate poisoning.

Gudrun Casper-Leinenkugel, 52, has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2025 death of 32-year-old Leela Livis, according to a statement from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Detectives later uncovered evidence allegedly connecting her to the 2007 murder of Michael Schmidt in Henderson County, resulting in an additional murder charge.

Poisoning Death Sparks Wider Investigation

Investigators allege Livis died after consuming a beverage that had been laced with acetonitrile, a toxic industrial chemical. Authorities say the substance was placed in a drink in a way that made it accessible for human consumption, ultimately leading to Livis's death.

According to court documents, detectives began examining the suspect's past after evidence emerged during the investigation into the poisoning death. That review, authorities say, led them to re-examine the 2007 killing of Schmidt, a case that had remained unresolved for years.

Cold Case Murder From 2007 Reopened

In a public statement, the State Bureau of Investigation said detectives located evidence linking Casper-Leinenkugel to Schmidt's murder, which occurred in Henderson County in 2007. Details about the nature of that evidence have not been made public.

The development means the suspect now faces two first-degree murder charges, one tied to the recent poisoning death and another connected to a homicide that occurred 18 years earlier. Investigators have not said whether the two cases are directly related or what prompted the alleged offences.

Additional Charges Filed

Beyond the murder counts, Casper-Leinenkugel has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and three counts of distribution of a prohibited food or beverage. The arrest warrant alleges she 'unlawfully, wilfully, and feloniously' distributed a beverage containing acetonitrile, knowing it could cause death or serious physical injury.

Prosecutors have described the allegations as deeply troubling, pointing to what they say is a deliberate use of poison rather than an accidental exposure.

Why Acetonitrile Is Especially Dangerous

Acetonitrile is a chemical solvent commonly used in pharmaceuticals, pesticides and battery production. Health officials warn that the substance can be particularly hazardous because it metabolises into cyanide once inside the body.

The National Library of Medicine has warned that acetonitrile exposure can cause delayed toxicity, meaning symptoms may not appear immediately. This delayed effect can make poisoning harder to detect and treat in its early stages.

Suspect's Background as a Local Restaurateur

Casper-Leinenkugel was previously known in the Asheville area as a restaurateur. A 2016 profile by local outlet Mountain Xpress reported that she had opened Patton Public House and claimed to have launched six restaurants and bars across the country.

The contrast between her former public profile and the current criminal allegations has added to the shock surrounding the case, particularly within the local community.

Custody Status and Ongoing Investigation

Court records show a judge has denied Casper-Leinenkugel's request for release. She remains in custody at the Henderson County Detention Facility, and no future court date has been announced.

Investigators have not disclosed how Livis and Schmidt were connected to the suspect, nor have they said whether additional victims or charges may emerge. Authorities have confirmed the investigation is ongoing, with further updates expected as the case progresses.