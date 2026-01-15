A planned fight during a work break at an Amazon warehouse in Texas spiralled into deadly gunfire late Sunday, leaving a father of two dead and two young men facing first-degree murder charges. Investigators say what began as a workplace dispute quickly escalated into a shooting in the car park of a busy fulfilment centre, shocking co-workers and prompting heightened security at the site.

Shooting Breaks Out During Scheduled Work Break

The shooting occurred at around 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of an Amazon fulfilment centre off U.S. Highway 90 West in Far West Bexar County. Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified the victims as Katrael Delosier and Johnny Bermea III. Both were taken to hospital, where Delosier later died from his injuries. Bermea survived and was listed in stable condition.

Two Men Arrested on Murder Charges

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Investigators arrested Jamari McKillion, 21, and David Perez Morales Jr., 20, on first-degree felony murder warrants in connection with the shooting. According to an arrest affidavit, McKillion is believed to have driven the vehicle involved, while Morales allegedly fired the shots that struck the victims.

Both men are being held in custody with bonds set at $300,000 (around £223,000) each. Surveillance footage, witness statements and mobile phone location data are cited as evidence linking the suspects to the scene.

Workplace Dispute Led to Planned Fight

The affidavit acquired by News4SA states that the violence stemmed from an argument earlier in the evening between an Amazon employee and Bermea. The employee, whose name has not been released, told investigators the dispute dated back to high school.

According to investigators, Bermea confronted the employee about alleged remarks and challenged him to fight. Although the confrontation did not turn physical at the time, the pair reportedly agreed to meet later during a scheduled work break to settle the dispute.

Gunfire Erupts in Car Park

The employee told deputies he believed Bermea had claimed to have a 'drake', which he understood to mean a firearm. Concerned about the possibility of violence, the employee contacted friends to act as 'back up' and asked them to come to the fulfilment centre.

Witnesses said that during the break, the employee led Bermea toward a vehicle parked in the lot and occupied by his friends. A man then exited the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Investigators believe Delosier, who was fatally shot, was not the person involved in the original dispute.

Victim Remembered as Devoted Father

Delosier's family said his death has left them devastated. His brother told authorities that Delosier is survived by his wife and two young sons. He described him as a dedicated father who had recently completed college to become a mechanic and was in the process of buying a home for his family.

Relatives said the shooting has left a lasting impact on their lives and the wider community.

Amazon Responds and Boosts Security

Amazon confirmed that Delosier was a member of its workforce. In a statement emailed to KSAT, Amazon said it was 'heartbroken by the tragic loss of a valued member of our team'.

The company said it is providing support to the victim's family and counselling services to employees. Additional security has been added at the fulfilment centre as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not yet said whether the Amazon employee involved in the initial dispute will face charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.