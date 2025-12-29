North Korea has launched long-range cruise missiles into the churning seas, with dictator Kim Jong-un present during the tests.

This volley, fired just yesterday, pairs with recent sightings of a nuclear-powered submarine, raising concerns over Pyongyang's march toward unstoppable nuclear strikes. Neighbours brace as the regime's provocations edge the region closer to catastrophe.

Missile Barrage Tests Limits

On 28 December, North Korea launched two strategic cruise missiles from its west coast, soaring over the Yellow Sea for more than two hours each. These weapons, clocking flight times of 10,199 and 10,203 seconds, traced oval paths before striking mock targets with precision. Unlike ballistic missiles, these low-flying, manoeuvrable beasts evade radar,presenting a more difficult threat to defences.

The missiles appear to be upgraded variants of the Hwasal-1 series, designed for nuclear or conventional payloads with an estimated range exceeding 2,000 kilometres. Powered by turbojet engines, they travel at around 800 km/h, allowing extended loiter times and terrain-hugging flight paths to dodge defences. Analysts note that their solid-fuel boosters enable rapid launches, enhancing surprise-attack capabilities.

Kim Jong-un, clad in his signature black coat, inspected the launchers and beamed with 'great satisfaction.' He hailed the drill as a 'responsible exercise of the right to self-defence and war deterrence,' vowing unlimited expansion of nuclear forces.

The tests follow recent anti-air missile drills. Experts warn these cruises could target U.S. carriers or South Korean bases, blurring lines between deterrence and aggression. No UN sanctions bite here, as cruise launches skirt ballistic bans, allowing Kim to probe without full backlash.

Submarine Ambitions Surface

Just days prior, on 25 December, North Korea paraded progress on its first nuclear-powered submarine via state photos. The largely complete hull hints at a vessel ready to prowl the oceans armed with nuclear-tipped missiles. Kim inspected the beast, dubbing it a counter to 'U.S.-led security threats.'

Announced in March, this sub marks a leap in Pyongyang's naval game, potentially extending strike range far beyond the peninsula. Analysts at the Associated Press note that, while unverified, the images show real strides, fueling an underwater arms race with South Korea's own submarine plans. The regime condemned Seoul's efforts, accusing it of hypocrisy.

This underwater menace could lurk undetected, launching nukes at distant targets. It's part of Kim's post-2019 push, after talks with Donald Trump crumbled, to stockpile weapons as bargaining chips. He demands the U.S. abandon denuclearisation dreams for any dialogue.

Neighbours on Edge

South Korea's military spotted the launches instantly, affirming no immediate danger but vowing ironclad readiness with U.S. allies. 'We maintain a firm posture to repel any provocations,' said Seoul's Joint Chiefs.

Deepening Ties with Russia Fuel Concerns

North Korea's military provocations gain extra edge from its blossoming alliance with Russia, solidified in a 2024 comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that continues to expand in 2025. Pyongyang has dispatched around 15,000 troops to support Moscow's war in Ukraine since October 2024, while supplying millions of artillery shells and missiles in exchange for advanced technology and economic aid. Experts speculate Russia may be aiding North Korea's submarine programme with nuclear propulsion know-how, accelerating Pyongyang's naval ambitions.

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin exchanged New Year's messages, hailing their ties as a 'precious common asset' and pledging further cooperation amid shared anti-Western stances. This 'blood pact' has seen North Korea's leader make a record number of public appearances in 2025, bolstering domestic support while leveraging Russian backing to evade sanctions. The partnership raises alarms in Seoul and Washington, viewing it as a direct threat to Indo-Pacific stability.