Sweden has recently introduced stricter criteria for obtaining citizenship, including more stringent language tests and a new requirement for 'honest living.'

According to a June 2024 report by Schengen News, the Migration Minister of Sweden, Maria Malmer Stenergard, called for tougher citizenship requirements in an interview with Sveriges Radio. The aim is to incentivise stronger integration among foreigners.

'The value of Swedish citizenship must be respected and safeguarded more than it is at present. Citizenship, like the Swedish language, unites people in Sweden regardless of their background,' said Stenergard.

Longer Residency Required For Swedish Citizenship

As the Minister disclosed, one of the proposed changes involves extending the minimum residency period required for Swedish citizenship applications. Sweden proposes increasing the minimum residency period from five to eight years.

'Citizenship must be earned, not be handed out unconditionally,' Migration Minister Johan Forssell said in a post on Instagram. According to Forssell, citizenship plays a crucial role in uniting people of diverse origins under a common 'Swedish identity.'

He noted that it was 'crucial' to 'always be very clear about the values that must apply in Sweden.' He added, ' Family is important but does not stand above the law. There is equality between the sexes. You can marry whoever you want.

'Girls and boys have the right to swim and play football. If you don't accept that, Sweden is not the country for you,' the Minister said.

Mandatory Language Tests

Minister Stenergard announced plans to implement a mandatory Swedish language proficiency test for all citizenship applicants. The Minister highlighted that the mandatory language test will enable new citizens to better understand their rights and responsibilities by improving their communication skills within Swedish society.

'In order to obtain Swedish citizenship, one must have approved results on exams in Swedish,' Forssell wrote in an Instagram post, outlining the new citizenship criteria. While the specifics of the language test are yet to be finalised by the Swedish authorities, the Schengen News report suggested that the test might be mandatory for those between 16 and 65.

New Tests On Culture And Finances

In addition to the language test, Sweden plans to introduce a digital 'culture test' to assess applicants' knowledge of Swedish society and values. This digital test will evaluate whether applicants possess the knowledge needed to integrate into Swedish society successfully.

🇸🇪 Today came the proposal to change constitution so that Swedish citizenship can be withdrawn, with broad majority standing behind it.



The proposal also includes that it should take longer to qualify for Swedish citizenship through naturalisation.



As of June 2026 someone will… pic.twitter.com/WUV9xxiFfr — European Heritage Society (@EuropeanHerSoc) January 15, 2025

The Minister stated that a requirement for financial independence will be introduced to ensure that citizenship applicants are financially self-sufficient. 'By enhancing the value of citizenship, we will create incentives for people to do their part. It will also create a sense of community and an opportunity to become part of society,' Stenergard explained.

Sweden's Shifting Approach To Citizenship

Following the influx of asylum seekers during the 2015 migrant crisis, both left- and right-wing governments in Sweden have implemented increasingly stringent immigration and asylum policies. 'Sweden's migration policy is undergoing a paradigm shift,' Government Offices of Sweden noted.

'The Government is intensifying its efforts to reduce, in full compliance with Sweden's international commitments, the number of migrants coming irregularly to Sweden.'

'Labour immigration fraud and abuses must be stopped and the 'shadow society' combated. Sweden will continue to have dignified reception standards, and those who have no grounds for protection or other legal right to stay in Sweden must be expelled.'

In recent years, Sweden has implemented restrictive immigration policies, including issuing temporary residence permits to asylum seekers, tightening family reunification rules, and increasing income thresholds for work visas issued to non-EU citizens.

Sweden Cuts Asylum Grants To Migrants

According to the government, Sweden granted asylum to the fewest migrants in 40 years in 2024, a consequence of a decade of increasingly restrictive immigration policies. Sweden granted just 6,250 asylum-related residence permits in 2024, the lowest number in four decades, according to Forssell, citing data from the Swedish Migration Agency.

Excluding Ukrainians, who have been granted temporary protection across the European Union, Sweden received 9,645 asylum applications in 2024. This marks the lowest number of applications since 1996 and represents a 42% decrease from 2022.