Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract with the Milwaukee Bucks will end in 2021. Obviously, teams looking to rebuild such as the New York Knicks, will target a reigning MVP who will only be 26 years old next year and has a lot of years to play in peak condition. However, Giannis is reportedly not happy with the Knicks organisation because his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, was benched and released by them.

It may sound petty for professionals. After all, a lot of NBA players are benched or transferred to the B-league. But Giannis has a point, the Knicks isn't exactly a star-studded team. They were the worst team in the NBA in the 2018-2019 season with a dismal record of 17 wins and 65 losses. They are aware of how bad their team is and they made several big changes to their upper management this season.

Thanasis scored only two points for the Knicks, but that's not bad for his two minutes of play. He was eventually released by the Knicks after a short 10-day contract and signed by the Bucks in 2019, after playing a couple of years in the Greek Basket League.

According to CBS Sports, Giannis Antetokounmpo is willing to stay with the Bucks for his entire career if they are willing and able to remain a championship contender. They certainly have a chance this 2019-2020 season, and were on their way to a first-seeded postseason before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were also top-seeded in the Eastern Conference last year, but eventually lost to second-seeded and eventual NBA champions, Toronto Raptors. However, the Raptors are not the same team they were last year. The cornerstone of their team, Kawhi Leonard, moved to the Los Angeles Clippers during the off-season.

So if the Bucks are willing to commit to the Antetokounmpo brothers and maybe even draft their younger sibling, Alex, who's currently playing in high school, then the Bucks could have a chance at keeping their main superstar and win a championship.