"From our family to yours," Michelle Obama wrote in a tweet on Wednesday as she shared a picture of her family wishing her followers on Thanksgiving.

The group shot shared by the former first lady of her, husband Barack Obama, and daughters Malia and Sasha, was taken in May before younger daughter Sasha, then a high school senior and weeks away from turning 18, left for her prom, reports People.

The photograph shows the family with arms wrapped around each other- Michelle on one end, standing next to her daughter Sasha, Barack on the other side of Sasha, with Malia on the other end. While the former president is seen in a casual checked plaid button-down shirt and gray pants, Michelle is wearing a black-and-white patterned sundress. Sasha is seen sporting a long black dress with spaghetti straps and a high slit in the front while Malia is dressed casually in a blue dress.

The photo has garnered thousands of reactions on Twitter and Instagram. A Twitter user wrote, "I miss My First Family. But it's so nice to see them happy & living their best life," while another said, "Remember when the girls were little kids? They have grown up to be lovely young ladies."

This is Obama's third Thanksgiving since their time in the White House. The rare photograph shows Malia and Sasha, who entered the White House as children, all grown up. Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, are both off the college. While Sasha started her college life earlier this year at the University of Michigan, Malia began her third year at Harvard University.

Since the Obamas left White House following Barack's eight years in the office, they have maintained a quiet private life in Washington, DC. Michelle Obama released her memoir "Becoming" in late 2018 that has earned her a Grammy nomination for best-spoken word album.

The best seller written by the 55-year-old has sold more than 10 million copies and counting. The mother-of-two even announced the release of a new journal, "Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice," which features an intro from her and 150 questions and quotes to inspire readers.

Meanwhile, the former president has been busy writing himself. His new memoir will possibly be made available for the readers sometime before the 2020 elections.