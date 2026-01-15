South Korea's political crisis deepened on Tuesday after prosecutors sought the death penalty for former president Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law in 2024, a move that has reignited debates about accountability, democratic power and the country's authoritarian past.

Prosecutors at Seoul Central District Court told the assembly, 'The greatest victims of the insurrection in this case are the people of this country," after ruling that Yoon acted due to a 'lust for power aimed at dictatorship and long-term rule.'

'There are no mitigating circumstances to be considered in sentencing, and instead a severe punishment must be imposed,' they added.

The trial grapples with Yoon's power and turmoil

Yoon Suk Yeol, who served the term 2022-2025, was accused of organising an insurrection, a crime punishable by the death penalty. The trial was characterised by courtroom drama, illustrating a split in the country between those who believe Yoon was acting out of desperation as a bid to save the country and those who believe that he was acting unconstitutionally by trying to usurp power.

On December 3, 2024, Yoon tried to declare martial law, but this declaration was short-lived and tremulously felt.

The former president said that the looming danger from North Korea was an excuse to declare military rule, stating that it was a necessary act to protect South Korea against the 'wickedness that would ruin the nation,' as external attacks or internal anarchy.

Critics complain that the action was a dangerous overstep, which was more of a consolidation of personal power rather than being concerned with national security issues.

It threw the nation into anarchy, causing mass protests, political turmoil, and eventually, the impeachment and arrest of Yoon. About 190 legislators arrived at the National Assembly Proceeding Hall, voted to end Yoon's martial law.

Serious charges and the death penalty call

Prosecutors have cited actions by Yoon as an insurrection – an attempt to overthrow the legislative and judicial arms of government.

They claim that although there were no lives lost, his intention and the violence that could have ensued were sufficient to have him punished according to the severest penalty in the South Korean law.

Prosecutors have also expressly demanded the death penalty, pointing out that Yoon was merely driven by his lust for power as well as his desire to have authoritarian governance as opposed to actual national security issues.

This has brought into deep controversy the situation in South Korea, a country that has not executed any person since 1997. Although the law allows the death penalty to be applied in such crimes as insurrection, the majority of society now does not think through such steps, preferring life imprisonment.

Who were the witnesses, and what documents have been presented

Prosecutors laid out evidence during the trial and included testimonies of military officials and internal memos, which indicated plans to dispose of journalists, lawmakers, and activists who were seen as against the regime of Yoon.

The military commander who testified in the case said that Yoon ordered the arrest of the lawmakers during the short time period of martial law, and this caused worries that the president was directly involved in an attempted coup.

Additional incriminating data is a memo written by one of the planners of the martial law, which shows their plans to attack several parts of the civil society. These documents, combined with testimonies, led to one picture of a serious effort to get authoritarian control, which prosecutors argued that the actions of Yoon might have caused widespread violence and destabilisation had they not been stopped.

Varying social impressions

The trial of Yoon has also been connected to the greater political story of South Korea, in which the faults between conservative and liberal groups have still influenced national rhetoric.

According to Le Monde France, supporters of Yoon in the courtroom shouted, 'You lunatic!' and 'What nonsense!' during the verdict of his hearing.

According to the right-wing Yoon supporters, he is seen as a martyr who courageously defied the corrupt liberal establishment of President Lee Jae Myung, who was elected following the defeat of Yoon.

But a large portion of South Koreans are troubled significantly by the loss of democratic standards and the possibility of authoritarian regimes.

The live broadcasting of the trial, which is a rarity in South Korean legal affairs, has brought about controversy on the transparency and the rule of law amongst the population. The people are on the alert, and some are outraged by the fact that a former leader is punished so harshly, while others think that justice has to be done so that leaders will not abuse their power in the future.

This verdict is supposed to be given by the court by the end of February 19, and the prosecutors want the death sentence, something that has never been used in the recent history of South Korea.

Though the legal system in the country does permit such a form of punishment, there is still no consensus in society, and many of them wonder whether they can fairly administer justice in such a manner through capital punishment.

The legal team of Yoon has pointed out that what he did fell within the territory of presidential powers, and it was merely a sign of martial law that was done in order to bring some stability to the country.

The prosecutors, however, refute this, as he tried to usurp the powers of the military and the judicial system, which was an insurrection that threatened the very roots of democracy in South Korea.