One Piece is entering one of the most dramatic phases in its long history.

The Anime is preparing to return with the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc, a storyline fans have discussed for years. This next chapter follows Monkey D Luffy and the Straw Hat crew as they sail towards Elbaph, an island long linked to giants, legends and world-shaking secrets.

The timing alone makes this arc significant. On 28 December 2025, One Piece ended its weekly release streak after 26 uninterrupted years on Japanese television. That decision stunned viewers worldwide. However, the break also signals a significant shift in how the Anime will move forward. Instead of weekly episodes, One Piece will now adopt a seasonal format, starting with its Spring 2026 return.

Ending its weekly run after 26 years, One Piece will return next with the long-anticipated adaptation of the Elbaph Arc on 5 April 2026 in Japan, following roughly a three-month break. The change gives Toei Animation more time between seasons, which is expected to result in improved animation quality and tighter storytelling. So when exactly will the next episode air, and what can viewers expect from the Elbaph Arc? Here is everything that is currently known.

When is the Release Date?

The One Piece Elbaph Arc will officially premiere in Japan on 5 April 2026. This date marks the Anime's return after its brief hiatus and confirms the start of its new season.

Following the Elbaph Arc's debut, the series is expected to resume weekly episodes for the rest of the season. Based on previous schedules, the Japanese television broadcast is likely to air at 11:15 PM Japan Standard Time every Sunday. This mirrors the long-standing time slot used before the break.

However, this timing applies mainly to Japanese TV broadcasts. Online streaming releases often arrive slightly later, sometimes delayed by an hour or more. There is also a possibility that the Anime could receive a different time slot if other seasonal shows are scheduled first. While changes remain possible, the April release window itself is now firmly locked in.

Where Can It Be Watched?

Crunchyroll will stream the One Piece Elbaph Arc globally. As the Anime's official international licensor, the platform is expected to release each episode shortly after the Japanese broadcast.

Since it is Crunchyroll, dubbed versions are also expected to follow shortly after the subtitled releases. The platform has steadily expanded its One Piece dub catalogue, making it the most reliable option for fans outside Japan.

In the US, One Piece is also available on Hulu. Netflix carries selected arcs in certain regions, although availability varies by country. For viewers seeking the most complete and up-to-date experience, a Crunchyroll subscription remains the most straightforward legal option.

Elbaph Arc is One of the 'Most Crucial' Arcs

The upcoming One Piece Elbaph Arc is widely regarded as one of the 'most crucial' arcs as the story races towards its final saga. Several long-standing mysteries are expected to come into focus finally.

One of the biggest revelations teased is the truth behind the God Valley Incident. What happened there and how it shaped the current world order remain among the series' most profound unanswered questions. Elbaph is expected to provide vital clues.

The island itself draws heavily on Norse and Greek mythology. The giants who inhabit Elbaph reflect this influence through their culture, weapons and clothing. These references have been subtly planted by creator Eiichiro Oda for years, making the setting especially significant.

Beyond the lore, major power developments are also on the horizon. Shanks's connection to the World Government is expected to gain clarity. Imu's hidden influence may finally be revealed. Luffy's journey continues as Supreme King Haki becomes increasingly essential to his role in the world.

Other Straw Hat members are also set to receive key moments, ensuring the arc balances large-scale revelations with character-driven storytelling. All previously released episodes of One Piece are available on Crunchyroll, while the manga can be read ahead of the Anime through Viz Media.