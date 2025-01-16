As the wildfires continue ravaging Los Angeles, the land of Hollywood, many speculate that the 97th Oscar ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on 2 March, is 'on the verge of being cancelled.'

According to some media reports, rumours have been swirling about the potential cancellation of the prestigious event.

But what exactly is going on? Insider sources have clarified what's happening behind the scenes and the future of the 2025 Oscars.

The Growing Threat of Wildfires in Los Angeles

The fires, fuelled by unusually high temperatures and dry weather, have caused massive damage across various parts of Los Angeles and nearby regions.

Several areas, including those close to Hollywood, have been impacted, forcing thousands of people, including celebrities, to evacuate and resulting in the closure of roads. This ongoing crisis has raised alarm bells, particularly as the Academy Awards ceremony draws closer.

This is especially concerning for the Oscars, given that the event is one of LA's biggest draws for tourism and international attention each year.

Rumours of Cancellation Begin Circulating

Rumours about the potential cancellation or relocation of the event spread quickly through both media outlets and social media platforms.

On Tuesday, The Sun, published a story claiming that 'the Oscars awards ceremony is on the verge of being cancelled for the first time in its 96-year history because of the deadly wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles.'

The media outlet said that, according to their source, 'Oscar bosses are secretly plotting major changes to ceremony after LA wildfires.'

With the fires affecting key areas in Los Angeles, including Hollywood, there were growing concerns that the iconic Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars have been held for years, might not be suitable or safe for the ceremony.

The Oscars are not just about recognition for the film industry — they are a significant economic engine, drawing millions in tourism and advertising revenue. Thus, the idea of the ceremony being cancelled or postponed became a point of great concern for both the industry and fans.

What Insider Sources Are Saying

The Hollywood Reporter dismissed the rumours, confirming that there are no plans to cancel the ceremony and that, as previously reported, no advisory committee involving celebrities such as Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep exists.

According to the information gathered by their source, THR called The Sun's report 'Baseless'.

THRreported that the Academy's 55-member Board of Governors is the only body responsible for Oscar decisions.

However, the ongoing Los Angeles fires have led to delays in the announcement of the Oscar nominations, the cancellation of this year's Oscar Nominees Luncheon, and the postponement of the Scientific and Technical Awards, which will now take place on Tuesday, 18 February.

No Danger to Oscar For Now

In a recent development, Academy Chief Executive Officer Bill Kramer released a statement to clear the air about the hysteria surrounding the status of the Oscar ceremony.

'After consultation with ABC, our board, and other key stakeholders in the Los Angeles and film communities, we have made the carefully considered decision to proceed with the 97th Oscars ceremony as planned on March 2nd,' CEO Kramer told The Times.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, four of the academy's 55-person board of governors lost their homes. These names include producer Lynette Howell Taylor, visual effects governor Brooke Breton, sound branch governor Mark P. Stoeckinger and animation branch governor Jinko Gotoh.

Responding to the incident, the Academy supported the members on social media.

'The Academy's thoughts and deepest condolences are with our fellow members and colleagues who have been impacted by the Los Angeles-area fires.' The Academy wrote that we stand united with MPTF to support our industry.

As the event draws closer, the situation will continue to evolve, and further updates are expected. Hollywood's biggest night remains on the calendar for now, but with fire season ongoing, it's clear that the situation will be closely watched.