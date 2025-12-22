In an era where political discourse often feels like a carefully choreographed dance of platitudes and pre-approved talking points, US Vice President JD Vance has decided to take the gloves off. Confronted with a barrage of personal attacks aimed at his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, the Vice President has issued a blunt, two-word rebuttal that is as visceral as it is unvarnished.

Speaking to UnHerd in a wide-ranging interview published on Sunday, 21 December 2025, Vance was asked about the vitriol directed at Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants and a brilliant lawyer in her own right. His response was immediate and profane. 'Let me be clear. Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s–t,' Vance declared. He didn't stop there, adding with a defiance that has become his hallmark: 'That's my official policy as vice president of the United States.'

A Bipartisan Barrage

The 'policy' comes after months of what the Vance camp describes as 'revolting' commentary from both ends of the political spectrum. On the far right, 27-year-old white nationalist Nick Fuentes has led a campaign of racial animosity. Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who has faced widespread condemnation for his 'Groyper' movement, famously labelled Vance a 'race traitor' for his marriage.

Conversely, the attacks from the left have adopted a more paternalistic, yet equally stinging, tone. Jen Psaki, the former White House press secretary under Joe Biden and current MSNBC host, sparked fury in October during an appearance on the I've Had It podcast. Psaki suggested that Usha was a victim in need of liberation, jokingly asking her to 'blink four times' if she needed saving from her husband.

'I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here. We'll save you,' Psaki said, portraying the Vice President as a 'scarier' and 'more ambitious' version of Donald Trump. For Vance, these comments are not merely political disagreements but 'disgusting' incursions into his private life.

Drawing Red Lines At AmericaFest

The Vice President's fiery interview surfaced just hours after he took the stage at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona. The event was heavy with emotion, serving as a tribute to the organisation's co-founder, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025. Vance used the platform to decry 'purity tests' within the conservative movement, yet he was firm on where the line must be drawn.

'Antisemitism and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement,' Vance told the crowd. 'Whether you're attacking somebody because they're white or because they're black or because they're Jewish, I think it's disgusting.'

His remarks were interpreted by many as a coded rebuke of the internal feuding currently tearing at the movement's seams. In the wake of Kirk's death, conservative heavyweights like Ben Shapiro have publicly clashed with figures like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson. Carlson, in particular, has faced intense scrutiny, recently being named StopAntisemitism's 2025 Antisemite of the Year following a controversial interview with Nick Fuentes.

By refusing to 'denounce or deplatform' specific individuals while simultaneously condemning their rhetoric, Vance is attempting a delicate balancing act. He is positioning himself as the heir to the Trump coalition—a movement he claims was built on results rather than 'self-defeated purity tests'. Yet, as the attacks on his family prove, the cost of that coalition often involves navigating a landscape of increasingly personal and racialised hostility.