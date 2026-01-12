More than 590,000 customers who pre-ordered President Donald Trump's gold-coloured T1 smartphone are still waiting for their devices months after paying £370 ($499) each, raising growing concerns about delivery promises, manufacturing claims and transparency at the newly launched Trump Mobile brand.

The T1 phone was unveiled in June 2025 as a flagship product marketed as 'American-proud' and originally described as designed and built in the United States.

Customers were told to expect delivery by August or September 2025. As of early 2026, no shipments have been confirmed, and buyers report receiving no clear updates on when — or if — the phones will arrive.

With Trump Mobile continuing to accept money while quietly shifting its marketing language, industry experts are now questioning if the ambitious device will ever actually exist.

Broken Promises and 'Vague' Timelines

When Trump Mobile launched in June 2025, the company promoted the T1 as a gold-plated smartphone designed and 'built in the United States for customers who expect the best'.

The gold-finished handset was pitched as an affordable alternative to Apple's iPhones, which sell for $800 to $1,200. However, both the promised US manufacturing and the shipping timeline have been repeatedly delayed.

590,000 idiots purchased Trumps Mobile phone that went on sale.



Not a single person has received it.



Trump started taking money in June 2025. With a price of $499, they claimed it would ship in August/September 2025



The same phone and spec was found on Temu for $45. pic.twitter.com/2xtLbHEt0C — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) January 11, 2026

Initially targeted for August or September delivery, the T1's release date is now listed on Trump Mobile's website as 'later this year.' Customers who paid a £74 ($100) deposit are reportedly still waiting for the device months after the original schedule.

According to NPR, a company representative suggested the delay was linked to the 43-day federal government shutdown last year, but no official confirmation has been issued by the Trump Organisation.

New Delivery Pledges Expected to be Delayed Again

Despite multiple delivery promises, industry analysts remain sceptical about the materialisation of T1 and whether it will be delivered to buyers on time.

In the same NPR report, Francisco Jeronimo, an analyst with International Data Corp., told sources that the device has always faced practical hurdles.

He explained that producing a US-made smartphone for under £742 ($1,000) is extremely challenging due to supply chain limitations and manufacturing costs. Jeronimo added that the T1 may never reach customers as promised, noting, 'They are probably finding that it is harder to build a phone than they thought it would be. Let's see if this thing comes to life or not'.

Customers Turn to Alternatives

While waiting for their pre-ordered T1s, some buyers have opted for refurbished phones offered by Trump Mobile. The company sells older iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models for £274–£467 ($370–$630), prices comparable to standard second-hand options.

Jeronimo suggested that the company may have shifted its strategy toward refurbished devices after recognising the logistical difficulties of producing the T1.

Social media reactions have been sharply critical, with one user commenting on the affordability gap between the T1 and similar phones available elsewhere. The T1's specs were reportedly found on e-commerce platform Temu for just $45 (£45).

Customers React With Frustration

Many customers have expressed frustration at the lack of communication regarding delivery timelines. Customers who paid deposits say communication has been minimal, with no confirmation of manufacturing progress, shipping schedules or refund options.

The company's website now describes the T1 as having an 'American-proud' design, a shift from its original claim of being entirely US-made, which some analysts interpret as a mere marketing adjustment rather than a manufacturing guarantee.

The company has yet to clarify whether buyers will receive refunds or compensation if the T1 fails to ship, leaving thousands of customers in limbo as the technology market continues to move forward with competing devices.

For many early supporters, what was marketed as a bold, patriotic tech launch is now becoming a test of trust.

Meanwhile, the 47 Plan mobile service, priced at $47.45 monthly as a nod to Trump's status as the 45th and 47th president, remains available through existing carrier infrastructure.