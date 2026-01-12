The fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good on a snowy Minneapolis street has sparked a fierce national debate, not only over federal power but also over the basic equipment used by agents on the front lines. Viral footage of the incident shows the ICE agent filming Renee Nicole Good inside her car using a mobile phone before he shot her dead.

Some were concerned about why the officer used a personal mobile phone rather than using a government-issued body camera. This technical choice has become a central point of contention in the aftermath of the tragedy, and the White House has found a way to blame it on Biden's administration.

'We Didn't Have Funding'

In response to growing scrutiny over the absence of official body camera footage, the Trump administration has pointed the finger at the previous administration. Officials claim that the reliance on mobile phones for documentation is a legacy issue stemming from a failure to fully fund and implement a universal body camera mandate for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

ICE Director Todd Lyons recently appeared on Fox News and was asked why the ICE officer who shot Good was holding an iPhone in one hand and a gun in the other hand. The interviewer was wondering why there was no body cam.

According to Lyons, they are 'still in the process of deploying body cams' for all of the enforcement officers. They were not able to do it earlier because 'under the last administration' the agency 'didn't have the funding.'

DOOCY: He's got an iPhone in one hand and a gun in the other. Why not body cam?



'Get Social Media Content'

Meanwhile, political commentator and TikToker @hal_for-_ny__ claimed that there was another reason ICE agents were using their personal mobile phones to record the scene. He claimed that 'ICE was instructed to get social media content.'

'And it would not shock me if that's what this guy was doing instead of paying attention, which is why he ended up in front of that car and getting slightly bumped before he took somebody's life,' he added.

The TikTok content creator also pointed out that it's been a year since Trump took over the White House, and 'the ICE ranks have been swelling,' so the administration's budget should have grown, and it should be able to afford body cams for agents.

What Really Happened?

A video taken by Ross on his mobile phone was released a few days ago, showing his perspective of the incident. When he passed by Good's car, a reflection of him holding his cellphone, filming her, was visible, sparking a heated debate among many who questioned why he had to record the encounter with his personal mobile phone.

Good spoke to him, telling him, 'It's fine, dude, I'm not mad at you. Show us your face.' Ross continued to walk around her car as she manoeuvred her way, and she appeared to have hit him before he shot her.

However, many questioned Ross's behaviour because, from another angle, he was seen moving his cellphone in one hand and getting his gun while standing in front of Good's car when he could have just moved away as if preparing for the shooting. Also, many argued that, based on the direction of the wheels, Good had no intention of hitting the officer, as she was visibly moving away from them.

The incident remains a constant fixture in the national news cycle, illustrating the deep divide in how Americans perceive federal law enforcement. While supporters of the administration view the shooting as a justified reaction to dangerous interference, opponents see it as an unconstitutional use of deadly force that resulted in the murder of a civilian.