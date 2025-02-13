A new study has raised serious concerns about Ozempic, the weight-loss drug taking the world by storm. While it has reportedly helped many people manage their weight and regulate blood sugar, recent research has uncovered an alarming and unexpected side effect: vision loss.

Experts warn that Ozempic and similar medications, including Wegovy and Mounjaro, may trigger a severe medical condition known as 'eye stroke,' which can lead to permanent blindness.

This is not the first time Ozempic has faced scrutiny. As of February 2025, reports indicate that 1,443 lawsuits involving Ozempic and other GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist) drugs are pending in multi-district litigation (MDL).

With lawsuits mounting, many users are now questioning the safety of these medications. Here's what you need to know about this concerning discovery and its potential implications for those taking these drugs.

An Alarming Discovery: Eye Stroke Risk

According to reports, researchers have uncovered evidence that Ozempic, along with its cousin medications like semaglutide (the active ingredient in Wegovy) and tirzepatide (found in Mounjaro), may increase the risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).

This disorder, sometimes called an 'eye stroke,' results from reduced blood supply to the optic nerve. It causes abrupt vision loss and, in severe cases, can lead to lifelong blindness in one or both eyes.

In a study of nine patients—five females and four males with an average age of 58—seven individuals developed NAION. One patient suffered a stroke in the retina, causing irreversible vision loss in one eye.

Meanwhile, another participant experienced swelling in both optic nerves, though they did not lose vision.

A Long-Standing Concern

It should be noted that this isn't the first time that Ozempic has been linked to vision issues. In July 2024, researchers pointed to a potential link between semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, and NAION.

According to reports, Mass Eye and Ear doctors noticed these unusual findings and spoke about the potential long-term risks related to drug usage.

In a news release published in 2024, the lead researcher, Dr. Joseph Rizzo, director of neuro-ophthalmology at Mass Eye and Ear and a professor at Harvard Medical School, said, 'The use of these drugs has exploded throughout industrialised countries, and they have provided very significant benefits in many ways, but future discussions between patients and their physicians should include NAION as a potential risk.'

Now, with the latest study confirming these findings and introducing new concerns, more people are beginning to question the safety of the drug.

Why Does Ozempic Affect Vision?

According to medical experts, one of the primary reasons behind the link between Ozempic and eye problems may be the drug's ability to reduce blood sugar levels.

Although both semaglutide and tirzepatide are meant to help people with diabetes or those trying to lose weight by increasing the body's production of insulin and reducing appetite, experts warn that fast drops in blood sugar levels brought on by these drugs may cause changes in blood flow in the eyes, so perhaps resulting in optic nerve swelling and vision problems.

Bradley Katz, MD, PhD, a leading ophthalmologist and author of the study, explains the mechanism further. 'When blood sugar levels decrease rapidly, it can cause osmotic shifts in the eye. This sudden change in the fluid balance between blood vessels and cells can lead to swelling in the optic nerve,' Katz told a news website, adding that this swelling may be temporary for some but can lead to permanent damage for others.

The Impact on Diabetic Eyes

The risk of vision problems isn't limited to those persons with diabetes. According to experts, for individuals with pre-existing diabetic eye conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, the sudden shift in blood sugar levels caused by Ozempic could worsen these eye issues.

'It can also temporarily worsen diabetic eye changes. How it causes swelling is thought to be due to an osmotic shift. When there's more 'stuff' in your blood in this case sugar - and you suddenly reduce the amount of stuff in the blood, it causes rapid shifts in fluid between blood vessels and cells in the eye,' Katz said.

However, Katz stresses the need for further research to establish whether these side effects are widespread or rare. For now, however, he advises that patients using Ozempic or similar medications should remain vigilant about potential changes in their vision.

While the study has raised alarming concerns, Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, says that patient safety is its top priority.

A spokesperson for the company told a media publication, 'Novo Nordisk, on its part, has analysed randomised controlled clinical trials with GLP-1 receptor agonists, including a blinded ophthalmologist evaluation to confirm NAION diagnoses. These data do not suggest a causal relationship between GLP-1 RA use and NAION events.'