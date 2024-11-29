A teenager left unconscious after contracting meningitis believes she almost died from the infection, which she suspects she caught after sharing a vape and drinks on a night out.

Eighteen-year-old Sian Alderton contracted bacterial meningitis, a rare infection causing brain inflammation, after a night out with friends in Norwich, Norfolk. Initially believing she had a stomach bug, Sian began to feel unwell the next day.

A Wake-Up Call: The Dangers Of Sharing Personal Items

The teenager said: I'm not a heavy drinker and prefer the socialising of going out. I had three or four drinks. I shared my vape with three mutual friends and this is not unusual as everyone shares vapes on a night out. I didn't think anything of it because they were my friends."

Initially believing she had a stomach bug, Alderton began feeling unwell the following day, vomiting after a Chinese takeaway that evening. However, she was covered in red and purple spots the next day.

Her mother pressed a glass against the spots, but they did not disappear under pressure. The pair then rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. "The last thing I remember is walking into the hospital entrance," Alderton said. "I know I was aching and it was hard to move so I sat in a wheelchair but then it gets blurry."

Her mother explained: "By lunch time Sian was complaining of a headache and I noticed she was drinking a lot of water. I suggested to Sian to move to get more comfortable and this is when Sian said 'I can't move mum, I ache."

"I pulled back the duvet to help her get into a more comfortable position and that's when I noticed the rash on her legs and stomach," she noted. "They looked like chicken pox or insect bites but the rash was not raised - it felt smooth to the skin and they were red in colour."

"I started to get concerned at this point and I went to get a glass and the rash did not disappear. Me and Sian's stepdad decided to take her to A&E ourselves but knowing what I know now I would have called 999."

The Importance Of Early Diagnosis

During the 20-minute car journey, Sian complained of a severe headache, saying "It hurt really bad." She also began to develop a purple rash on her neck. Within four hours of arriving at the hospital, Sian was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis and subsequently placed in a medically induced coma for four days.

Doctors believe she may have contracted the infection through "sharing drinks, a vape, or kissing." Alderton had gone out to two clubs in Norwich on October 18 with friends, where she shared a vape with them. However, they couldn't pinpoint the exact cause.

"When I woke up a few days later I was still pretty out of it but was told I had bacterial meningococcus or meningitis. It was one of a very few cases the hospital had ever seen. It was a really difficult time but my family visiting me every day helped the most," Alderton said.

"My mum came every single day and slept over a few nights, so I wasn't alone all the time," she recalled. Alderton spent a total of 14 days in the hospital, but remarkably, she passed her driving test less than a week after being discharged.

"Myself and the family would really like to thank the NNUH doctors, consultants, nurses and everyone else involved in Sian's care," he mother said. "The staff in A&E, resus, ICU and the Heydon Ward really are amazing," she added.

Symptoms of Meningitis

"Bacterial meningitis symptoms typically come on suddenly, often within 24 hours of exposure. Symptoms may include Fever, Headache, Inability to lower your chin to your chest due to a stiff neck, Flu-like symptoms, Nausea and vomiting, Photophobia (sensitivity to light), Confusion (altered mental status)," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr Tom Nutt, CEO of the charity Meningitis Now, said: Bacterial meningitis is a life-threatening illness that can strike suddenly and progress rapidly. While not everyone exposed to the bacteria falls ill, close contacts of meningitis patients are at higher risk and may need preventive antibiotics.

Avoiding sharing personal items and staying vaccinated can reduce transmission. If you suspect meningitis, Dr Nutt suggests acting swiftly and seeking immediate medical attention. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for survival.