Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare but serious neurological disorder, has recently become a growing health concern in India. A sharp rise in cases, particularly in Mumbai and Maharashtra, has sparked widespread alarm.

As the situation escalates, health officials and experts are urging the public to recognise the symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if necessary.

Understanding Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) as a rare condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves. While it can affect anyone, GBS is more commonly seen in adults, particularly men.

Understanding the causes of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is crucial.

Though uncommon, GBS's rapid development makes it a serious health risk. The rise in Indian GBS cases has prompted a public health alert, with authorities working to monitor and manage the outbreak.

The Current Outbreak: Mumbai And Pune Updates

The GBS outbreak has affected several Indian states, with Maharashtra reporting the most cases. Mumbai's situation is especially concerning, as the city recently recorded its first GBS-related death. A 53-year-old city hospital worker died on 10th February from complications of GBS after nearly three weeks in the hospital.

Initial investigations have confirmed Campylobacter jejuni and norovirus as the causes of the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in Pune and surrounding areas, with contaminated water identified as the primary source.

According to The Times of India, the state's death toll has now reached eight, with many others hospitalised for treatment. Mumbai's Nair Hospital, where the city hospital worker was treated, is also caring for a 16-year-old girl from the nearby Palghar district with GBS, who is currently in stable condition, according to Nair Hospital dean Dr S Mohite.

These are not isolated incidents. Since the beginning of January, BBC News reported roughly 160 GBS cases in Pune, a major education and IT centre surrounded by industrial towns and villages.

Recognising GBS Symptoms

Weakness: GBS-related weakness typically develops rapidly and intensifies over hours or days. It often starts in the feet and may progress upward, affecting the legs, arms, face, and breathing muscles.

Changes in Sensation: The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke explains that nerve damage in GBS can disrupt sensory signals to the brain. This can lead to unusual, spontaneous sensations called paresthesias, such as tingling, a feeling of insects crawling on the skin (formication), and pain.

Other GBS symptoms can include:

Eye muscle and vision problems

Trouble swallowing, speaking, or chewing

A pins-and-needles sensation in the hands and feet

Severe pain, especially at night

Coordination issues and unsteadiness

Irregular heart rate or blood pressure

Digestive and/or bladder control problems

Protecting Yourself: What You Can Do

The Cleveland Clinic notes that Guillain-Barré syndrome is usually not preventable. Researchers don't fully understand why some people develop GBS after illness while others don't. However, maintaining good overall health is one way to reduce your risk potentially.

House-to-house monitoring has covered over 81,000 households across Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and rural areas. Beyond Maharashtra, a few GBS cases were also reported in states, including West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

These steps can be helpful:

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid contact with people who have stomach flu or other infections.

Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to strengthen your immune system.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, like tables, countertops, toys, doorknobs, phones, and bathroom fixtures.

Stay current with all recommended vaccinations.

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a serious condition that can drastically affect your health. The Cleveland Clinic notes that the good news is most people with GBS recover with treatment, although this recovery can be lengthy and challenging.