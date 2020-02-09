The NBA All-Star Weekend this year is set on February 14-16 in Chicago. It officially marks the halfway point of the regular season. Before the main-event featuring Team Giannis versus Team Lebron on Sunday night, the NBA will host several games and skill challenges open to all active NBA players. Here is the final list of competitors.

Slam Dunk Contest:

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks, Height: 1.96m

Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic, Height: 2.06m

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers, Height: 2.11m

Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat, Height: 1.98m

Defending Champion: Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder, Height 1.96m

Last year, Diallo scored an almost perfect score of 98 in the first round. Plenty of players have achieved a perfect 50+50 points, including Michael Jordan in his iconic free throw line takeoff dunk and the dunk that beat it, Spud Webb's 360 Dunk while being only 1.7m tall.

NBA's Skills Challenge:

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat, Center-Power Forward

Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers, Guard

Spencer Dinwiddie, New Jersey Nets, Guard

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks, Small Forward-Shooting Guard

Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons, Point Guard

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers, Center-Power Forward

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors, Power Forward

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics, Forward

Defending Champion: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics, Forward

Jayson Tatum defends his skills challenge title this coming weekend against a wide range of player positions. He beat Luka Doncic, Kyle Kuzma, and Trae Young last year, so he is the favoured player to win again. It's a good year for Tatum, averaging 22.1 points and almost 7 rebounds this year. He is also in the running for the most improved player award.

Three-point Shootout Contest

Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards, 43.2%

Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets, 37.9%

Joe Harris, New Jersey Nets, 40.6%

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings, 37.6%

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls, 37.3%

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers, 39.8%

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat, 44.1%

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, 37.0%

Defending Champion: Joe Harris, New Jersey Nets, 47.4%

Joe Harris is also defending his title. Last year he beat Buddy Hield and Stephen Curry to win the challenge in the final round. This year, two other players are shooting over 40%. According to Hoops Rumors, the contest will have a new format, with the perfect score now 34 points. There are two new extra bonus balls between the top of the key and the 45-degree angle.