Did you Change your mind about how you made a payment and want to switch the payment to another card? Want to avoid declined payments or escape fees while you're on vacation? Interested in earning 20 percent cashback from popular brands? How about breaking up past payments into instalments to free up cash? Curve is the wonder card that can help you make all of these awesome financial moves.

Curve: How It Works

Simply download the app, create an account, and add your credit/debit cards to convert them into a single Curve card that you will receive by post within a few days. You will also get access to a virtual Curve card that you can add to Google Pay, Curve Pay, or Apply Pay.

In a nutshell, you can convert all of your cards into a single one without changing bank accounts. Simply choose the card you want to charge through Curve whenever you make a purchase. Rest assured that your sensitive data will never be stored in your phone, and their payment gateways are fortified with bank-level protection. For added security, you will be asked to authenticate your cards before adding them.

The Benefits of the Curve Card

1. Become the king of cashbacks

Shopping with Curve could fetch you up to 20 percent cashback on purchases from a huge list of global brands like Nike, Marks & Spencer, Steam, Amazon, Apple, H&M, Starbucks, Burger King, Uber, Decathlon, Marriott, and many more. In case your linked cards already earn you cashback rewards, you can enjoy extra cashback on top of them.

Cashback rewards accumulate in your Curve digital wallet, which you can utilise by choosing your virtual Curve cash card in the app as your payment option.

2. Bid adieu to extra fees

Enjoy 10 free ATM withdrawals per 30-day rolling period. If you select your credit card as your payment option through Curve, cash withdrawals will be free up to €200 per calendar month. After that, you will be charged a fee of two percent of the withdrawal amount.

When you're abroad, you can make payments and ATM withdrawals in the necessary foreign currency completely free of charge while maximising your cashback rewards. You may use your Curve card to buy products in a foreign currency at up to €1,000 per rolling 30-day period without any currency conversion fee. Moreover, you can make free ATM withdrawals on weekdays in a different currency at up to €200 per rolling 30-day period.

This way, you can avoid poor exchange rates and keep track of your foreign expenses so you can spend your money more mindfully.

3. Fix accidental payments

Have you ever made a payment using a card that you didn't intend to use? Curve's Go Back in Time feature lets you switch an accidental payment that isn't more than 30 days old to another card.

Simply open the Curve app and select the transaction you want to switch and the card you want to be charged. You will then get a refund to the card that you mistakenly charged within one to five days. You can also switch payments to your credit card and take advantage of the zero percent interest-free period without affecting your credit score.

4. Never experience a declined card payment again

Curve's Anti-Embarrassment feature was designed to prevent declined cards. You can add up to two backup cards, where one of them will be used to pay if a payment on your primary card doesn't go through. This happens automatically so no one will ever know.

Just open the Curve app, choose features in settings, and click on the anti-embarrassment mode to add backup cards of your choice.

5. Curve Flex: beyond buy now pay later schemes

The Curve Flex feature allows you to convert nearly any payment made within the last 12 months into monthly instalments with tenures ranging from 3 to 12 months and interest rates starting at 9 percent (lower than credit cards), depending on your credit score.

When you opt in, Curve will refund the original amount and you will know the exact total amount you will have to repay including interest rates along with your monthly dues without any hidden fees. Your first instalment will be due in 30 days. If you miss the deadline, you'll have seven extra days to pay without any late payment fees.

This unique feature allows you to free up money you've spent in the past for use at present in just one swipe. When you apply for Flex, Curve runs a soft pull on your credit profile to determine your eligibility (this will not affect your credit score). Curve will report all instalment payments to credit bureaus, thus positively affecting your credit score when you make timely repayments.