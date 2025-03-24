According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the maximum monthly US Social Security benefit in 2025 is £3,944 ($5,108). However, to take home the biggest Social Security cheque, one must hit certain salary targets, have decades of consistent work history, and claim benefits at the right age.

The average Social Security benefit for retired US workers in January was £1,528 ($1,979) per month, most of which goes towards living expenses. Securing a bigger monthly benefit could partly alleviate the financial strain and emotional stress related to low retirement savings and the risks of unforeseen costs, including healthcare.

Lay The Groundwork Today

Aiming for the highest possible Social Security cheque means your income and contributions to the programme must be much higher than most people. You'll probably have to consistently maintain a six-figure income annually.

Specifically, you must earn equal to or more than the taxable wage base, which is £136,000 ($176,100) for 2025, to improve your chances of receiving the largest Social Security cheques. While the cap was lower in previous years, it could inch higher in the years to come.

Although making that level of money every year might not be possible for most today, everyone can try to maximise their yearly income by starting a side hustle, working overtime, or securing a higher-paying job.

Put in The Time for Bigger Social Security Benefits

Although earning amounts equal to the annual taxable wage base can be difficult and take years, there are other avenues that you can leverage to boost your future Social Security cheque sizes.

Since the SSA bases your retirement benefits on the average monthly income during the 35 highest-earning years, working at least that many years before retiring is important.

While you could qualify for cheques with a shorter work history, it could result in losing thousands of dollars in benefits over a lifetime because the SSA factors zero-income years into the benefits calculation.

Claiming Benefits at the Right Age

If you want to improve your chances of boosting Social Security cheques further, claiming it as late as possible until the age of 70 can prove beneficial. The right age for claiming benefits depends on your financial situation and life expectancy.

One reason behind the low average monthly benefit is that many people claim cheques years before reaching the full retirement age, which is 67 for most workers today. The full retirement age is 66 for some older workers.

If you claim benefits at 62, it is estimated that your benefits could permanently shrink by a massive 30% compared to someone claiming at 67. The trend of early claims has increased in recent years due to more job losses, high living costs, an uptick in health-related problems, and inadequate retirement savings because of poor financial planning during working years.

However, if you delay claiming Social Security beyond the full retirement age, your cheque sizes will grow until you reach 70. The SSA estimated that some workers could bump their benefits by up to 32% by waiting till 70. While delaying Social Security or implementing all these strategies might not be possible options for many, consistent efforts towards making decisions that align with these goals can save you significant money over a lifetime.