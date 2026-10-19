Pennsylvania man Jonathan Gatto was arrested and charged with murder on 14 October after investigators alleged he strangled his wife and burned her body while their seven-year-old daughter slept at the family home in Harrisburg.

The investigation began four days earlier, when emergency crews responded to a fire at the family's Green Street home and found Dr Julia Pederson, 41, unresponsive. The Harrisburg Bureau of Police subsequently stated that her death was not caused by the blaze.

Court documents alleges that Gatto set Pederson's body alight after killing her. Their daughter had been asleep inside the house. Police also brought a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Pennsylvania Charges Extend Beyond Murder

The other criminal charges against Gatto include abuse of a corpse, aggravated arson, arson and tampering with physical evidence. The fire occurred in a bedroom and was contained.

The coroner ruled Pederson's death a homicide resulting from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the affidavit. Investigators separately allege that Gatto fatally strangled Pederson before the fire.

Gatto Describes Night Inside Pennsylvania Home

During a police interview on Saturday, Gatto, 41, described difficulties in the marriage and outlined his own account of the hours before emergency crews arrived. He told investigators the relationship was 'not good' and that the couple were trying to work out how to tell their daughter that they were separating.

Gatto reported hearing a noise late on Friday night or around midnight on Saturday that sounded like someone might have fallen down the stairs. He also told investigators that he tried to offer Pederson ibuprofen at about 2am on Saturday, but she did not take it.

He described later waking to smoke alarms, taking his daughter outside and calling 911. In his account, he then returned to the house and reached into Pederson's bedroom to try to retrieve her, burning his hand in the process.

After leaving the house again, Gatto told police he waited for first responders. His description of trying to reach Pederson and burning his hand was recorded in the affidavit.

Tributes Recall Pennsylvania Doctor's Life and Career

Pederson worked as a paediatrician with UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics. UPMC described her as a 'beloved pediatrician' who 'devoted her career to caring for children and supporting families.'

A GoFundMe created in her memory states that she graduated from Harvard and earned her medical degree at Stanford School of Medicine. The fundraising page was created to support her family following her death.

'Julia Pederson was a beloved friend, daughter, sister, wife, and mother whose passing has left a profound loss for everyone who knew and loved her,' the tribute reads.

It also described her interests away from her work with children and families.

'She lived in Harrisburg with her family and enjoyed exploring local nature preserves, reading, and learning to crochet. She was so much more than her professional accomplishments, she was a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother whose presence and love meant so much to those closest to her.'

A preliminary hearing in Gatto's case is scheduled for the morning of 28 October, according to court documents.