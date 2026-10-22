The Pentagon reportedly created a classified Technology Support Office in April 2026 to develop tools and methods for disrupting foreign military technology programmes. Deputy Defence Secretary Steve Feinberg signed a memorandum establishing the office on 14 April and placing it under the Pentagon's intelligence and security undersecretary, according to the reporting.

The office consolidates two classified programmes that had pursued similar work since 2023. Deputy press secretary Jacob Bliss rejected the account, saying the claims were 'simply not true' and that sources were 'either badly misinformed or deliberately leading you astray'.

Feinberg Memorandum Establishes Classified Office

Politico first reported the office's creation, citing internal Defence Department records and interviews with current and former officials. The 14 April memorandum placed the Technology Support Office under the senior Pentagon official responsible for intelligence and security activities, bringing the two earlier programmes under one office.

Grant Hundley, a former Marine Corps special operations officer, was selected to lead the office during the summer. William Nelson, a career Army official who recently served at Army Futures Command, was named Director of Intelligence for Sensitive Activities and Special Programs. Bradley Hansell, confirmed by the Senate in July 2025, heads the Pentagon's intelligence and security organisation.

The office's staffing levels, full organisational structure and precise budget have not been publicly disclosed. Its reported responsibilities include developing technology-disruption capabilities and coordinating with military and intelligence organisations that could deploy them under their own authorities.

Unit Develops Tools to Disrupt Foreign Weapons Programmes

The office's reported remit includes customised hacking tools, supply-chain interference and deception operations designed to induce adversaries to install faulty components in weapons platforms or supporting systems. The methods could target software, hardware and the components on which weapons programmes depend.

Officials familiar with the work described its objective as buying time by slowing the development of foreign capabilities that could threaten US forces. The office reportedly lacks authority to conduct clandestine operations itself. Instead, it develops tools and plans with military and intelligence partners, which would operate under their own authorities and approval procedures.

Pentagon Disputes Reporting on Secret Office

Neither Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth nor other senior Pentagon leaders had publicly discussed the Technology Support Office, according to Politico. References to the office were largely absent from public-facing departmental websites. The department has not published a detailed account of its activities or oversight arrangements.

Only a limited number of congressional staff appear to have been briefed on the effort, according to people familiar with the programme. Bliss said the department 'values its longstanding working relationship with Congress' and would provide committees with information needed for oversight.

Funding Questions and Military Objections

One former senior Pentagon intelligence official estimated that classified contracts linked to the effort could exceed $1.5 billion (£1.125 billion). The figure is an unofficial estimate, not a confirmed budget. The Pentagon has not disclosed the office's total funding or confirmed the value of associated contracts.

Politico also reported that US Special Operations Command and US Cyber Command raised objections during the office's formation over concerns about their budgets. The extent of any resulting changes to funding or operational arrangements has not been disclosed.