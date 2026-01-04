US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has come under fresh scrutiny after reports claimed he was seen using a makeup compact moments before a high-level meeting on the war in Ukraine, an incident that has fuelled debate over image, leadership and priorities at the Pentagon. The episode, which allegedly took place just ahead of talks with Ukraine's defence minister, has quickly gained traction across US media and social platforms, adding to existing criticism of Hegseth's media-focused approach to public office.

The reported incident occurred during a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where Hegseth was scheduled to hold discussions with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. According to multiple US media accounts, Hegseth was observed powdering his nose from a compact shortly before entering the room, with the moment witnessed by individuals present in the vicinity rather than captured on camera. The meeting came amid continued international efforts to coordinate military and financial support for Ukraine as the war with Russia drags on.

Incident Sparks Media Backlash

The moment was quickly framed by critics as an example of misplaced priorities at a time of global instability. Commentators and social media users seized on the optics of personal grooming ahead of a war-focused meeting, with some branding Hegseth the 'Pentagon Princess', a nickname that has since circulated widely online. The phrase has been used to criticise what detractors describe as an excessive concern with appearance and media presentation.

Supporters of the defence secretary, however, have argued that the reaction has been disproportionate. They contend that brief personal preparation before a public appearance does not undermine the seriousness of diplomatic talks or defence planning. No official transcript or record of the Brussels meeting suggests that its substance was affected by the incident, and discussions with Ukrainian officials reportedly proceeded as scheduled.

The controversy has drawn renewed attention to Hegseth's background as a former television presenter, a career that critics say has influenced his approach to public office. Since taking up the role of defence secretary, he has maintained a strong on-camera presence and has often emphasised the importance of direct communication with the public.

Makeup Studio Row Returns to Spotlight

The Brussels incident has also revived debate over earlier reports that Hegseth authorised changes to a Green Room near the Pentagon briefing room to better accommodate television appearances. In 2025, US media reported that the space had been upgraded with improved lighting and furnishings suitable for broadcast preparation, with initial cost estimates running into tens of thousands of dollars before being revised down.

Pentagon officials previously described the work as a routine administrative update, saying items were sourced internally and costs were limited. Hegseth publicly rejected claims that he ordered the creation of a dedicated makeup studio, calling such reports inaccurate and politically motivated. Despite those denials, critics have linked the reported Brussels incident to what they describe as a broader pattern of image management.

The timing of the latest claims has heightened their impact. Hegseth's meeting with Ukraine's defence minister took place against a backdrop of continued fighting, mounting civilian casualties and ongoing negotiations over Western military aid. Analysts note that symbolism and optics play an outsized role in defence diplomacy, particularly when allies are seeking reassurance of commitment and seriousness.

While the Pentagon has not issued a formal statement on the makeup compact reports, officials have continued to stress that the department remains focused on strategic priorities, including support for Ukraine and NATO coordination. The episode has nevertheless added another layer of political controversy for Hegseth, whose tenure has already attracted scrutiny over management style, communications practices and internal reforms.