American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift took home four awards at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday. Variety reported that the "Midnights" singer made a sweeping win for the categories of best artist, best video, best pop and best long-form video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

In her acceptance speech, the humble artist profusely thanked her fans for supporting her every step of the way and encouraging the release of the original version of the song she had already recorded and released 10 years ago.

She said, "Sometimes I think about all the way in which this short film and this moment almost never happened," she said. "The fans willed this to happen."

In the same speech, she also told her German fans that she "can't wait" to see them on her upcoming tour. At present, the only announced dates are for shows in the U.S.

The songstress also had several outfit changes throughout the night and notably slayed each one that pictures of her red carpet appearance immediately took social media by storm.

In fact, Swift's boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, became trending once again as hundreds of fans were taunting him to fight to keep Taylor as a girlfriend with one saying, "does she know how hot she is? can joe alwyn fight? because i certainly can"

Giving commentary to Alwyn's continued trending spot on Twitter, user @iwishyouwoulds stated, "if you listen closely you can hear joe alwyn's publicist sigh as they prepare for a night of his name trending and all of them challenging their client to fight"

Another netizen said, "I really wanna ask Joe Alwyn how does it feels like to be alive ?? like what did you do in your past live to deserve her ?? I respect you a lot but can you fight ?? 😭"

A joke was also made in reference to Swifties asking Joe to fight in previous public appearances of his girlfriend, "how to instantly know if taylor swift has made a public appearance: 1. check if joe alwyn is trending on twitter 2. that's it."