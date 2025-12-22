American rap star Nicki Minaj has become the centre of fresh controversy after briefly referring to Vice President JD Vance as an 'assassin' while speaking on stage with Erika Kirk, widow and current CEO of conservative group Turning Point USA (TPUSA), at the organisation's AmericaFest event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Minaj's unexpected political prominence at the conservative gathering has drawn sharp public reaction, not least because the description she used inadvertently echoed the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk, TPUSA's founder and Erika Kirk's late husband, who was fatally shot in September.

Controversial Remark at a Charged Political Event

On the final day of AmericaFest, a conservative summit and political rallying point for supporters of Trump and other right-wing figures, Minaj appeared alongside Erika Kirk in a televised conversation discussing leadership, role models, and political engagement.

According to the broadcasted live video, Minaj praised the Republican leadership, telling the assembled crowd: 'Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president... and you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president'. She appeared to realise her choice of words mid-sentence, pausing and covering her mouth as murmurs spread through the audience.

Erika Kirk, who succeeded her husband as leader of TPUSA, responded quickly to defuse tension, reassuring Minaj with supportive remarks before steering the conversation back to broader themes of resilience and political courage. The moment sparked an almost immediate reaction across social media and news platforms, with commenters characterising the remark as insensitive or jarring given the context of Kirk's assassination at a TPUSA-related event months earlier.

The Context Explained

Turning Point USA's AmericaFest takes on heightened significance this year as the first such conference since the death of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed by a sniper while speaking at a university event in September 2025. The assassination of the conservative activist drew national media attention and bipartisan condemnation of political violence, underscoring heightened tensions in US political discourse.

JD Vance, who was Kirk's close political ally, has since addressed audiences at AmericaFest and other venues, emphasising unity and the future direction of the conservative movement. In one recorded speech at the event, he rallied supporters around themes of faith and nationalism while honouring Kirk's legacy.

The public reaction to Minaj's comment has not been confined to praise or amusement. Some commentators labelled her choice of words 'psychotic' or 'tone-deaf', given the violent association of assassination and the fresh wounds in the TPUSA community.

Others defended the rapper, suggesting she used 'assassin' in a slang sense to imply effectiveness or strength, a usage she has employed previously on social media when describing Vance's debate skills. Supporters of Minaj point to her broader remarks at the event, in which she embraced a more vocal conservative stance, praised Trump and Vance as relatable figures, and criticised progressive politicians such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, whom she mockingly dubbed 'Newscum' in her remarks.

Minaj's Evolving Political Profile and Conservative Alignment

Nicki Minaj's appearance at AmericaFest this year marks a highly unusual chapter in her public persona. Best known internationally as a Grammy-nominated rapper and cultural figure, she has historically steered clear of deeply partisan endorsement, even criticising Trump's policies, particularly on immigration, during his earlier presidency.

Lol, you saw the truth roll right from her lips before you had the chance to correct it. God is good but not in the ways you think. — Sovereign Mú 🪞 (@MetaM00) December 22, 2025

Observers noted that her sudden embrace of conservative figures and messaging has drawn attention not only for its novelty but for its strategic implications. Her speech included references to international issues such as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, a topic she spotlighted via reposting a statement from the White House on her social media, and reflected her stated belief in independent thought over ideological conformity.

Minaj literally calls the VP an assassin on stage with Erika Kirk post-assassination. Then freezes when she realizes. This clip is pure gold for exposing the hypocrisy. — Glorious God (@GloriousGod01) December 21, 2025

Analysts say her alignment with TPUSA and high-profile Republicans should be viewed in the broader context of celebrity political engagement and the continued blurring of cultural and political arenas in American public life. They highlight that such appearances by entertainment figures at partisan events can energise particular voter blocs but also expose artists to vigorous scrutiny across the political spectrum.