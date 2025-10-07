Personal Safety Gadgets: Stay Safe with These Must-Have Devices
Discover the latest personal safety devices that combine style, technology, and peace of mind, from wearable alarms to smart apps designed to protect you anywhere
Personal safety is a growing concern for people in the UK and US. According to Safewise, 62% of adults now carry a personal safety device when travelling alone. Whether commuting, walking at night, or travelling abroad, the right gadget can offer peace of mind. These trending devices combine innovation, style, and practicality to keep you safe in 2025.
Silent Beacon 2.0 – How One Button Can Change Your Safety
The Silent Beacon 2.0 is a wearable device that sends instant alerts to emergency contacts with your GPS location. According to Silent Beacon, 48% of users feel safer after using it. With up to 40 days of standby battery and no subscription fees, it is a trusted everyday safety solution.
- Instant alerts and GPS tracking
- Two‑way communication
- No monthly fees
She's Birdie Alarm – Why Style and Safety Should Go Together
She's Birdie offers a 130dB alarm in a compact, stylish keychain design. According to Safewise, personal alarms deter attackers in 95% of reported cases. It also includes a built‑in LED light, ideal for evening safety.
- Stylish, compact design
- 130dB alarm
- LED light for visibility
KOSIN Safe Sound – How a Family Pack Can Boost Safety
KOSIN Safe Sound offers a pack of six portable alarms, each producing a 140dB siren. Ideal for families, they attach easily to keychains. Cyberguy reports that loud alarms increase safety in public spaces by 67%.
- Six alarms per pack
- 140dB siren
- LED light for visibility
VIPERTEK Stun Gun – Why High‑Voltage Defence Works
The VIPERTEK Stun Gun combines a 130dB alarm with a high‑voltage stun feature and a strobe light. Police safety reports suggest stun devices reduce attacker engagement by over 70%. It is a powerful option for those seeking assertive protection.
- High‑voltage stun feature
- Loud siren
- Strobe light for deterrence
Portable Door Stop Alarm – Why Every Traveller Needs One
Door stop alarms wedge under doors and sound an alert if tampered with. We3Travel research shows they reduce safety incidents for solo travellers by 45%. They are perfect for hotels, Airbnbs, or temporary accommodation.
- Travel‑friendly design
- Loud siren
- Easy to use
Wearsafe Tag – Why Discreet Safety Matters
The Wearsafe Tag is a small wearable connecting to your smartphone. When pressed, it sends your location and a live audio feed to your contacts. Wearsafe reports an average improvement of 2.7 minutes in emergency response times for its users.
- Discreet wearable
- Live audio feed
- Smartphone integration
Ring Smart Smoke & CO Alarm – How to Protect Your Home from Anywhere
The Ring Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm sends real‑time alerts to your phone. According to Ring, it reduces emergency response times by 20%. This offers peace of mind, especially when away from home.
- Real‑time alerts
- Smartphone monitoring
- Easy installation
Power Banks with Safety Features – Why They're a Modern Essential
Power banks with safety features include alarms, LED lights, and GPS tracking. Sentry Security reports they combine safety and convenience, making them a valuable travel companion.
- Built‑in alarms
- LED lights for emergencies
- GPS tracking
Smart Safety Apps – How Your Phone Can Protect You
Smart safety apps such as Life360 and Noonlight integrate GPS tracking and emergency alerts into your phone. According to app usage reports, 82% of users feel safer carrying these tools.
- GPS tracking
- Emergency alerts
- Live audio/video feed
Smart Key Finders – How to Keep Valuables Safe
Smart key finders alert you if belongings are moved and allow GPS tracking to locate them quickly. Sentry Security reports they reduce recovery time by up to 60%.
- Anti‑theft alerts
- GPS tracking
- Compact design
Why You Should Prioritise Safety Today
Data shows personal safety gadgets improve protection and reduce response times significantly. Whether for daily use, travel, or home security, these trending devices in 2025 make safety practical and accessible.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN Technology