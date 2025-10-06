The Pixel phone series is widely recognised for its exceptional cameras and smart software features, yet one common grievance has lingered for generations: poor battery endurance. Now, new leaks suggest Google is preparing a significant change for the Pixel 11 that may resolve this issue, moving away from its long-time hardware partner.

MediaTek appears poised to significantly expand its presence in the 5G modem market. A new report indicates that tech giant Google is preparing a significant shift in how it designs its own chips. Notably, the Pixel 11 range is reportedly going to ditch its reliance on Samsung's modem hardware.

This strategic switch appears to be an effort to tackle key ongoing issues with the Pixel line, specifically concerning battery life and network performance.

A Modular Shift for Tensor G6 Efficiency

Details, as revealed in a Telegram leak from Mystic Leaks, suggest a significant change: Google's forthcoming Tensor G6 chip will reportedly drop its reliance on Samsung components. The report claims that Google will instead integrate the MediaTek M90 modem, which was initially unveiled earlier this year.

🚨 #Pixel11: Modem Swap Incoming

Mystic Leaks reveals Google may use the MediaTek M90 in its next Tensor G6 (Malibu) — replacing Samsung’s Exynos.



📡 Faster, more efficient, and with satellite support, the M90 could finally fix Pixel’s battery issues.



Source: Mystic Leaks pic.twitter.com/nzPQU4BOIa — Manuel R. (@TechByManu) October 4, 2025

Currently, the Pixel 10 range uses Samsung's Exynos 5400 modem within its Tensor G5 chip. The forthcoming M90 replacement offers impressive maximum download speeds, reaching 12 Gbps. In addition to boosting power efficiency, the chip includes native support for both dual 5G SIMs and satellite communication.

This potential change is a major victory for MediaTek, as it would mark the first time Google utilises the company's components in a flagship Pixel phone. Crucially, the move signals Google's departure from Samsung's Exynos modems, which have been frequently criticised for causing Pixel devices to overheat and experience rapid battery drain — especially during 5G use.

Despite Google's shift to TSMC's 3nm manufacturing process for the current Tensor G5, their chipsets still trail Qualcomm's Snapdragon line. The industry leader maintains its advantage in both raw processing speed and power efficiency.

A Modest Battery and Connectivity Boost

Google is adopting a more pragmatic strategy. By integrating a new modem, the company can boost efficiency without needing a complete overhaul of the Tensor chips. This modem could also provide the Pixel 11, anticipated in late 2026, with improved connectivity. Ultimately, a more efficient modem may lead to extended battery life.

The Pixel 10 features a 4,970 mAh battery. Although the Pixel 11 may receive a capacity increase, the new modem alone is expected to optimise power usage and significantly extend battery life.

Google is reportedly focusing on better heat management for the Tensor G6 chip in the Pixel 11 series, aiming to address battery and thermal issues that have led to returns. pic.twitter.com/Egziwa79Bh — U S M A N ⚓️ (@usmansays56) November 10, 2024

Still, we should treat these leaks with caution. Pixel phones often leak many months before their launch, and with nearly a year remaining until the Pixel 11's arrival, some details may change before the phone is officially announced.

The Tensor Trade-Off: AI Power Over Raw Velocity

Google's silicon strategy is a classic trade-off: prioritising specialised AI integration and ecosystem features over chasing Qualcomm's raw speed and graphical dominance. While the Tensor G5 lags behind the Snapdragon in benchmark figures, the rumoured shift to a MediaTek modem for the Tensor G6 marks a pragmatic pivot to address the long-standing efficiency and connectivity issues.

This change could deliver the real-world battery improvements Pixel users have been waiting for. Ultimately, Google is betting that optimised AI and everyday reliability — not benchmark scores — will be the metrics that define the future of the Pixel line.