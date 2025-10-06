Dacia has unveiled its most radical concept yet, the Hipster, a tiny electric city car designed to prove that innovation and affordability can coexist.

Revealed on 6 October 2025, ahead of the Paris Motor Show, the Hipster is a three-metre-long minimalist EV expected to cost under €15,000 (£12,800) if approved for production.

Led by David Durand, Dacia's design chief, the project represents Renault Group's latest push to democratise electric mobility. CEO Luca de Meo said the concept aims to show that 'innovation doesn't have to be expensive'.

Stripped-Back Design, Simple Engineering

The Hipster Concept embodies Dacia's utilitarian philosophy. Weighing less than 800 kg, it forgoes modern excess in favour of simplicity, manual windows, canvas seats, and pared-down electronics, which reduce both cost and complexity.

Performance figures remain modest but purposeful. According to Reuters, the car's top speed is 90 km/h, with a 150 km range per charge, ideal for short urban trips. The lightweight design also improves efficiency while keeping production emissions low.

Durand described the Hipster as an example of 'honest, useful design,' a counterpoint to what he called 'over-engineered cars filled with tech few people use.'

A standout feature is its recycled plastic bumpers and modular body panels, which can be replaced individually to lower repair costs. Dacia says the approach reduces manufacturing expenses and supports its circular economy commitments.

Designed To Challenge Chinese EV Rivals

The Hipster Concept is part of Renault's response to a wave of low-cost Chinese electric cars entering the European market. Many Chinese models undercut Western brands by offering extended range and touchscreen-heavy interiors for under €20,000.

Dacia, by contrast, is betting on 'right-sized mobility' — offering just enough capability for daily use without inflating price or complexity. Executives say the Hipster reflects a 'less is more' philosophy that prioritises affordability, repairability, and durability.

Industry analysts predict that the concept will appeal to urban commuters and first-time EV buyers who are being squeezed by rising costs. Still, reactions have been divided. Supporters praise its honesty and focus on essentials, while detractors mock its chunky cladding and spartan cabin, calling it 'Lego on wheels'.

Why The Hipster Could Shape Dacia's Future

Dacia remains Europe's undisputed budget champion, selling over 570,000 vehicles in 2024, mainly through the Sandero, Duster, and Jogger ranges. Translating that formula to EVs could make the Hipster a breakthrough in affordable electrification.

Company insiders suggest that the design previews a production EV priced under €15,000, potentially making it the continent's cheapest electric car. If realised, it would undercut most rivals while expanding Renault's reach among cost-conscious buyers.

De Meo said Dacia's goal is to 'make electric cars accessible, not aspirational,' positioning the Duster as both a marketing statement and a strategic testbed.

Whether the concept reaches showrooms remains uncertain, but its message is clear: Dacia aims to lead a new era of democratic electric mobility, built on practicality rather than prestige.