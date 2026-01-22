Philip Collins, the legendary Genesis frontman and one of Britain's most recognisable musicians, has triggered new concern after revealing that he now requires 24/7 live-in medical care.

The update was shared during a rare interview recorded in January 2026 in the UK, as questions quickly spread about whether the 74-year-old star is dying.

The disclosure came as Collins reflected on years of worsening health that have reshaped his daily life and ended his touring career. While the admission was stark, the singer did not describe his condition as terminal, leaving fans searching for clarity about what the future holds and how he is coping now.

Is Phil Collins Dying?

Collins has not said that he is dying, despite the serious nature of his health problems. He has described his condition as difficult but stable, rooted in long-term physical damage rather than a fatal illness.

Speaking on the BBC's Eras podcast, Collins said: 'It's just been a difficult, interesting, frustrating last few years. But it's all right now.' His comments were intended to explain the strain of ongoing medical issues rather than signal a decline toward the end of life.

Much of Phil Collins' health trouble can be traced back to a spinal injury suffered in 2007, which led to lasting nerve damage. He later developed drop-foot, leaving him without sensation in one foot, and has relied on a cane since 2015. On top of this, Collins has undergone five knee operations, with only one knee now functioning properly.

His condition worsened during a prolonged hospital stay when he contracted COVID-19, which caused additional complications.

'I got COVID in hospital. My kidneys started to back up. Everything seemed to converge at the same time,' Collins said.

He also acknowledged that years of heavy drinking contributed to kidney problems, although he has been sober for more than two years.

Collins Now Needs 24/7 Live-In Care

Collins confirmed that his health now requires constant supervision to manage medication and mobility. He explained that he has a full-time nurse living with him to ensure his treatment plan is followed correctly.

'I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do,' Collins said during the interview with BBC presenter Zoe Ball. The arrangement reflects the complexity of his condition rather than an immediate medical emergency.

Mobility remains a daily challenge. Collins said he can still walk but only with assistance, using crutches or similar support. His routine now centres on medical care, rest and recovery, with most physical activity carefully managed.

Previous rumours that he was receiving hospice care were dismissed by his representative in July 2025 after knee surgery.

Phil Collins Still Wants To Make Music

Despite retiring from touring in March 2022, Collins has not ruled out making music again. His final concert took place on 26 March 2022 at London's O2 Arena during Genesis' The Last Domino? farewell tour, where he performed seated while his son Nic Collins played the drums.

In his 2024 documentary 'Phil Collins: Drummer First', he spoke openly about the loss of his drumming ability.

'I've spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock,' Collins said.

Still, hope remains. In January 2026, Collins stated that he would like to return to the studio if his health permits. He revealed that unfinished material exists and suggested that recording again remains a possibility, even as Phil Collins' health continues to shape his future.