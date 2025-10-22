In a major shake-up the beloved burger-and-pan-pizza chain Pizza Hut has confirmed that a large number of its UK dine-in restaurants and delivery sites will shut their doors. The closure affects 68 dine-in restaurants and 11 delivery-only outlets across England, Scotland and Wales.

The move was announced on 21 October 2025 following the UK franchise operator DC London Pie Limited entering administration. The parent company Yum! Brands stepped in via a pre-pack deal to acquire the UK arm to stabilise operations.

The closures were driven by rising costs, declining foot traffic, and changing habits among consumers.

The Reason Behind Pizza Hut Closure

According to The Guardian, the franchise operator DC London Pie Limited collapsed into administration after facing mounting financial pressures, including high rent, steep operating costs, and fewer customers dining out. FTI Consulting was appointed as the administrator and began the process of negotiating with the parent company Yum! Brands to salvage part of the operation.

Yum! Brands said the acquisition of 64 sites would protect jobs and maintain a stable base for Pizza Hut's UK operations. The closures reflect broader issues in the UK casual-dining sector, such as rising wages, energy bills, and competition from fast-moving delivery chains.

Pizza Hut Closure Full List

Total Closures

68 dine-in restaurants

11 delivery-only locations

Total: 79 UK outlets closing

Dine-In Pizza Hut Restaurants Closing

Ashton (Lancashire)

Beckton (London)

Bolton (Lancashire)

Bournemouth (Dorset)

Bradford Vicar Lane (West Yorkshire)

Brighton Marina (East Sussex)

Aspects Leisure Park (Bristol)

Cardiff (South Glamorgan)

Carlisle (Cumbria)

Chatham (Kent)

Clacton (Essex)

Cortonwood (South Yorkshire)

Crawley (West Sussex)

Cribbs Causeway (South Gloucestershire)

Croydon (Surrey)

Dudley (West Midlands)

Dundee (Scotland)

Durham (County)

Eastbourne (East Sussex)

Hanover Street Edinburgh (Scotland)

Fountain Park Edinburgh (Scotland)

Kinnaird Park Edinburgh (Scotland)

Enfield (Middlesex)

Falkirk (Scotland)

Feltham (Middlesex)

Finchley Lido London

Great Yarmouth (Norfolk)

Greenwich (London)

Grimsby (Lincolnshire)

Hartlepool (Cleveland)

Hayes (Middlesex)

Hereford (Herefordshire)

Huddersfield (West Yorkshire)

Hull (East Yorkshire)

Inverness (Scotland)

Kettering (Northamptonshire)

Kidderminster (Worcestershire)

Lancaster (Lancashire)

Leeds Colton Mill (West Yorkshire)

Leeds Kirkstall Road (West Yorkshire)

Leeds White Rose (West Yorkshire)

Liverpool (Merseyside)

Llanelli (Dyfed)

Lowestoft (Suffolk)

Manchester Fort (Lancashire)

Middlesbrough (Cleveland)

Norwich (Norfolk)

Oldham (Lancashire)

Portsmouth (Hampshire)

Preston (Lancashire)

Reading Gate (Berkshire)

Rhyl (Clwyd)

Rochdale (Lancashire)

Romford (Essex)

Russell Square London

Scunthorpe (Lincolnshire)

Shrewsbury (Shropshire)

Silverlink (Tyne & Wear)

Solihull (West Midlands)

St Helens (Merseyside)

Stratford-upon-Avon (Warwickshire)

Thanet (Kent)

Tower Park (Dorset)

Truro (Cornwall)

Urmston (Lancashire)

Wellingborough (Northamptonshire)

Wigan (Lancashire)

Yeovil (Somerset)

Delivery-Only Pizza Hut Locations Closing

Aylesbury (Buckinghamshire)

Bletchley (Milton Keynes)

Coventry North (West Midlands)

Coventry West (West Midlands)

Dunstable (Bedfordshire)

Leighton Buzzard (Bedfordshire)

Luton (Bedfordshire)

Milton Keynes (Buckinghamshire)

Rugby (Warwickshire)

Uxbridge (Middlesex)

Wolverton (Milton Keynes)

Best Pizza Hut Alternatives

If you are impacted by the closures, House & Garden listed the best alternative pizza chains in the UK that you can consider.

Rudy's Pizza

Rudy's is a growing Napoletana-style chain known for soft airy dough and San Marzano tomatoes.

Spring Street Pizza

Located at Arch 32 Southwark Quarter London SE1 1TE. Offers large thin crispy bases and high-quality toppings.

Dough Hands

Operates from The Old Nun's Head 15 Nunhead Green SE15 3QQ. Known for experimental flavour combinations and very light crusts.

Cowboy's Pizza

Served at Next Door Records. Italian-American style with a signature pepperoni dish called 'Naughty Cowboy' and a hot honey dip.

Fatto a Mano

Originated from Naples via Brighton. Collaborated with pizzaiolo Franco Pepe on the 'Margherita Sbagliata' offering an Italian twist.