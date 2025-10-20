While tech giants warn of automation-driven layoffs, Figma CEO Dylan Field is offering a different message: stop panicking about AI.

Speaking on Lenny's Podcast, the head of the $28 billion design-software firm said workers should see artificial intelligence as 'a tool for growth, not a threat,' adding that his company plans to expand — not shrink — its workforce as automation advances.

Figma, which went public earlier this year, currently lists more than 150 open roles in the US and is investing in AI-driven tools that aim to enhance rather than replace creative work. 'AI is not coming for you,' Field said. 'Focus on how you will adapt.'

Figma's Growth-First View Of AI

Field told the podcast that nearly 60 percent of Figma's surveyed designers and product teams said AI had freed them to focus on 'higher-value' creative tasks, while 70 percent reported productivity gains.

'AI can either be a lever for efficiency or a path for expansion,' Field said. 'We're choosing growth.'

Figma's internal strategy reflects that outlook. Instead of cutting staff, the company is training existing employees for AI-enhanced roles and developing partnerships with universities to promote AI literacy.

The firm's approach stands in contrast to other Silicon Valley players — including Google, Meta, and Amazon — that have cited automation when announcing mass redundancies.

The Broader Labour Market Reality

Research by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) presents a more complex picture. Its 2025 analysis found that while AI often improves efficiency and safety, it can also limit worker autonomy — with one in five employees saying AI systems reduced their control over daily tasks.

Around 27 percent of global jobs are classed as at 'high risk' of automation, though large-scale job losses have yet to materialise.

Still, economists warn that productivity growth may not translate into shared prosperity.

A Goldman Sachs report released in October 2025 cautioned that AI could drive 'jobless growth' — an economy expanding on paper even as employment stagnates. The consultancy estimated that generative-AI systems could automate up to 300 million roles globally over the next decade, though many would evolve rather than disappear.

Adapting To An AI-Driven Future

Field's optimism underscores a broader argument within the tech industry: adaptation, not fear, will determine who thrives. At Figma, AI tools are used to speed up prototyping, automate layout adjustments, and reduce repetitive design tasks — freeing creative teams to focus on strategy and innovation.

Global labour organisations agree that the transition must be managed carefully. The OECD stresses that equitable AI adoption will depend on reskilling access, transparent oversight, and ensuring algorithmic systems augment rather than exploit human labour.

For Field, the takeaway is simple: 'AI won't replace designers — but designers who use AI might replace those who don't.'